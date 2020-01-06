Star Wars: The Mandalorian Fans Want Beskar Steel Phone Cases

We’re finally in a brand new year and a brand new decade, which means many things came to an end last month, including the first season of Star Wars: The Mandalorian. The Disney+ show serves as the first-ever live-action series in the franchise and was a huge hit among fans. One of the only major complaints among lovers of Star Wars was the lack of Baby Yoda merch during the holiday season. Apparently, there was a delay on the merchandise, and folks had to come up with some creative ways to get Baby Yoda under their trees. Well, fans of The Mandalorian have now moved on to another merch request: Beskar steel phone cases. Beskar steel, also known as Mandalorian steel, is worn by the show’s titular character and is “notable for its high tolerance to extreme forms of damage.” According to Fandom.com, “Beskar was one of the toughest and most legendary metals in the galaxy.” Many people have taken to Twitter to request a Beskar phone case:

I would pay a significant amount of money for a Mandalorian Beskar steel phone case — NPCTony (@NPCTony94) December 8, 2019

Made this yesterday. Concentric first layer pattern idea x Nobody done a 3D printed Beskar Steel phone case yet?? The Mandalorian | Beskar Steel iPhone X Casehttps://t.co/k0MyWaKMF1 via @YouTube#3Dprinting #TheMandalorian #Beskar #Mandalorian #BeskarSteel — Baschz Leeft (@baschz) December 17, 2019

Apple and Disney need to get on Beskar Steel phone cases. I have good steel I’m willing to use for the first batch. — Profound Bullshit (@SpencerRowland1) November 26, 2019

I can’t be the only one who wants a Beskar steel phone case, right? pic.twitter.com/DKzKGXiKZD — cawatrooper (@TabletopThoma) November 23, 2019

Star Wars: The Mandalorian follows Pedro Pascal as the titular bounty hunter, who travels the outer reaches of the lawless galaxy, surviving as a mercenary-for-hire. The cast also includes Gina Carano, Carl Weathers, Giancarlo Esposito, Nick Nolte, Omid Abtahi, Emily Swallow, Werner Herzog, Ming-Na Wen, and Taika Waititi as the voice of IG-11.

Star Wars: The Mandalorian is expected to have a season two on Disney+. In addition to The Mandalorian, other upcoming Star Wars series will include a show that stars Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan Kenobi and a prequel to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story which is set to feature the return of Diego Luna as Cassian Andor and Alan Tudyk as K-2SO.

The first season of Star Wars: The Mandalorian is available to stream on Disney+. If you haven’t signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

