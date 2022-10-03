Star Wars: The Mandalorian Razor Crest UCS LEGO Set Is On Sale Now

If you felt bad when the Razor Crest was blown up in Season 2 of Star Wars: The Mandalorian, we have good news. You can rebuild it in painstaking detail with the Star Wars 75331 Razor Crest set. This new edition of the Ultimate Collector Series (UCS) will include 6,187 pieces, which makes it third biggest in the LEGO Star Wars lineup behind the UCS 75192 Millennium Falcon (7,541 pieces) and 75313 UCS AT-AT (6,785 pieces). Overall, it ranks as the sixth biggest LEGO set of all-time, and your first chance to own it is happening tonight, October 2nd / 3rd. Everything you need to know can be found right below.

When complete, the 75331 Razor Crest LEGO set will measure over 28-inches long, which makes it roughly 2.5 times larger than the previously released 75292 Razor Crest set (1023 pieces). Features include removable engines and a cockpit, an escape pod, and a minifigure-sized carbon-freezing chamber. Speaking of minifigures, the set includes Grogu, the Mandalorian, Mythrol, and Kuiil on a buildable Blurrg model. You can take a closer look in the gallery below.

The LEGO Star Wars Razor Crest Ultimate Collector Series set will be available for LEGO VIP members (free to join) for $599.99 right here at LEGO.com starting today, October 3rd. Expect a quick sellout. Your second chance will happen with the set opens up to the general public on October 6th / 7th at 12am EST. Again, a sellout is likely, so be ready and waiting at launch.

Cesar Soares, LEGO Designer, commented, "It was amazing to design The Mandalorian's Razor Crest in brick form! I wanted it to be ultra-detailed so that every Star Wars and LEGO fan can enjoy discovering all the exciting features – from the carbon-freezing chamber to the escape pod. I know that fans of the Star Wars galaxy, builders and more will love recreating their favourite adventures from this extraordinary series".