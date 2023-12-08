Star Wars: The Mandalorian Razor Crest UCS LEGO Set Black Friday Deal Is Back

If you felt bad when the Razor Crest was blown up in Season 2 of Star Wars: The Mandalorian, we have good news. You can rebuild it in painstaking detail with the Star Wars 75331 Razor Crest set. This Ultimate Collector Series (UCS) release includes 6,187 pieces, which makes it third biggest in the LEGO Star Wars lineup behind the UCS 75192 Millennium Falcon (7,541 pieces) and 75313 UCS AT-AT (6,785 pieces). Overall, it ranks as the seventh biggest LEGO set of all-time, and you've got another chance to score the best deal ever on it after the first batch sold out for Black Friday 2023.

At the time of writing, you can grab it with a 30% discount ($419.99) right here on Amazon while it lasts. Additional last-minute LEGO deals on Amazon can be found right here. Read on for more details about the Razor Crest set.

When complete, the 75331 Razor Crest LEGO set will measure over 28-inches long, which makes it roughly 2.5 times larger than the previously released 75292 Razor Crest set (1023 pieces). Features include removable engines and a cockpit, an escape pod, and a minifigure-sized carbon-freezing chamber. Speaking of minifigures, the set includes Grogu, the Mandalorian, Mythrol, and Kuiil on a buildable Blurrg model. You can take a closer look in the gallery below. While you're at it, make sure to check out the brand new UCS 75367 Star Wars Venator-Class Republic Attack Cruiser that launched recentlywith 5,374 pieces.

Cesar Soares, LEGO Designer, commented, "It was amazing to design The Mandalorian's Razor Crest in brick form! I wanted it to be ultra-detailed so that every Star Wars and LEGO fan can enjoy discovering all the exciting features – from the carbon-freezing chamber to the escape pod. I know that fans of the Star Wars galaxy, builders and more will love recreating their favourite adventures from this extraordinary series".