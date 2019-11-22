Star Wars: The Mandalorian Reveals the Sex of Baby Yoda

Disney+ finally launched this month, which means Star Wars fans have already been treated to three episodes of The Mandalorian. The new show has been a hit with audiences so far, but there’s one character who has especially won over the Internet. In the show’s pilot, the Mandalorian encounters his newest bounty, which turns out to be a baby who is the same unknown species as Yoda. Everyone has taken to calling the little creature “Baby Yoda,” although its real name has yet to be revealed. However, the third episode of the series, “The Sin,” did reveal the gender of the child.

In the age of dangerous and deadly gender reveals, The Mandalorian took a simpler approach by just having Doctor Pershing (Omid Abtahi), who works for The Client (Werner Herzog), refer to the character as “him.” That’s right, it’s a boy!

During the episode, it was revealed the doctor was tasked with “extracting” something from the child, which could fall in line with the theory that Pershing has connections to the clones on Kamino. That means it’s possible the aforementioned extraction could be of the baby’s DNA in order to create more of his rare species.

The Mandalorian ended up rescuing the baby while he was being scanned by Pershing, so it’s unclear if the doctor got what he was looking for. While no more details about The Client’s intentions are revealed, the episode does make it clear that Pershing did not want any harm to come to “Baby Yoda.”

The Mandalorian stars Pedro Pascal as the titular bounty hunter, who travels the outer reaches of the lawless galaxy, surviving as a mercenary-for-hire. The series is set shortly after the events of the original trilogy of films and is expected to have a unique approach to the franchise. The cast also includes Gina Carano, Carl Weathers, Giancarlo Esposito, Nick Nolte, Omid Abtahi, Emily Swallow, Werner Herzog, and Taika Waititi as the voice of IG-11.

In addition to The Mandalorian, other upcoming Star Wars series will include a show that stars Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan Kenobi and a prequel to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story which is set to feature the return of Diego Luna as Cassian Andor and Alan Tudyk as K-2SO.

The first three episodes of Star Wars: The Mandalorian are now available to stream on Disney+. If you haven’t checked out Disney+ yet and you want to give it a go, you can do that here.

