Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 3 Wins Outstanding Stunt Performance Emmy

The Mandalorian has added another Creative Arts Emmy Awards win to its list of accolades. During the first night of the 75th Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards ceremony on Saturday, The Mandalorian received the award for Outstanding Stunt Performance. The award went to Lateef Crowder, Paul Darnell, JJ Dashnaw, and Ryan Ryusaki for their work on "Chapter 24: The Return," The Mandalorian Season 3 finale. The Mandalorian performers beat out FBI: Most Wanted and two sets of performers from Stranger Things Season 4 in the Outstanding Stunt Performance category. The Mandalorian received 9 total nominations from the Creative Arts Emmy Awards, including in another stunt category for Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Drama Series, Limited or Anthology Series or Movie, but the Outstanding Stunt Performance award was its only win.

The Mandalorian is familiar with the Emmy Awards. Over its three seasons, The Mandalorian has earned nominations for six Primetime Emmy Awards and forty-two Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards. It has won four Emmy Awards in technical categories and 14 Creative Arts Emmys.

Will there be a The Mandalorian Season 4?

Lucasfilm has been slow to announce a fourth season of The Mandalorian. This may be due to the company reconfiguring its Star Wars plans as the franchise transitions into a new era. Din Djarin's character arc that began in The Mandalorian Season 1 came to a satisfying conclusion in The Mandalorian Season 3. Meanwhile, Grand Admiral Thrawn returned in Star Wars: Ahsoka, representing a new threat to the galaxy. Thrawn will presumably be the threat leading into Dave Filoni's Star Wars movie, and figuring out how Din Djarin fits into that story may decide the character's future.

Despite all that, The Mandalorian creator Jon Favreau said in 2023 that he had The Mandalorian Season 4 already written. "Season 4, yeah I've written it already," Favreau told BFM TV."We have to know where we're going to tell a fully formed story. We had mapped it out, [producer] Dave [Filoni] and I, and slowly you start to write each episode. I was writing it during post-production. All of it has to feel like a continuation and one full story," Favreau added. "[Dave's] doing Ahsoka, which I'm producing with him. He's the writer and showrunner on that. To understand what's happening on other shows.... Skeleton Crew all take place within the same Star Wars time period. There's a lot more things that we've got to keep in mind and also stuff that we've built up to from previous seasons of The Mandalorian as well."

There's always the potential for Din Djarin's story to continue in other Star Wars series, as in The Book of Boba Fett. Star Wars: Skeleton Crew will be the next Star Wars show set in the same New Republic Era of the Star Wars timeline that The Mandalorian occurs in.

All three seasons of The Mandalorian are streaming now on Disney+. The Mandalorian Season 1 and The Mandalorian Season 2 are also available on Blu-ray.