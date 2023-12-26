Star Wars: The Mandalorian Actor Has "No Idea" What Future Holds for Upcoming Crossovers

Filmmaker Dave Filoni is set to develop a Star Wars movie that will reportedly unite the events of The Mandalorian, Star Wars: Ahsoka, and Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett, but actor Paul Sun-Hyung Lee recently recalled that he has no idea what Filoni and co-creator Jon Favreau are planning for the future. As it currently stands, there's no confirmation about either Ahsoka or Book of Boba Fett getting a Season 2, though Mandalorian is reportedly earning a Season 4. How or when Filoni's massive crossover will tie everything together is unknown to fans, but seemingly also to Sun-Hyung Lee himself.

"I still have no idea where this is all leading," Sun-Hyung Lee revealed to Tattooine Times. "I'm just gratified and so happy that Jon and Dave want to keep me on board and play this character who is becoming more and more important in [the Star Wars universe]."

Sun-Hyung Lee debuted as Carson Teva in Season 2 of The Mandalorian, helping establish the concept of the Rangers of the New Republic, who aimed to keep peace in the galaxy in the wake of the collapse of the Galactic Empire. After his Mandalorian debut, Teva would go on to appear in Book of Boba Fett, serving as a character who highlights the law-keeping structure of this unique point in time.

Even if Teva has yet to establish himself as a game-changing figure for the franchise, Sun-Hyung Lee explained how the character was conceived as being a street-level figure who offered insight into a specific perspective of this timeframe.

"Jon Favreau described him like a beat cop back in New York ... he knows the neighborhood, he's been around for a while, and he knows how to pick and choose his battles. Because he has limited resources, he's gotta depend on the community to help him out," the actor expressed. "I kind of took that idea and expanded it because The Mandalorian has such a Western theme to it, so I looked at him more like a Texas Ranger back in the day. These were formidable lawmen who had vast territories that they had to problem-solve to keep the peace on their own. They had to rely on their smarts and the community to survive. That's how I modeled Carson Teva ... he's a veteran of many battles. He's very passionate about the cause and an honorable man. He knows how to play between the lines because there's no absolutes when you're out there with limited resources."

While there were previous plans to develop the spinoff Star Wars: Rangers of the New Republic, those plans have seemingly been scrapped. Given what audiences know about The First Order in the sequel trilogy, Sun-Hyung Lee pointed out how his character can see what's on the horizon, even if he doesn't have the means to stop the rise of the threat.

"It's a great honor to be able to play this character who is sort of the connective tissue between these universes. He's a man of action who has been searching and digging, he sees patterns, he sees what's happening," the actor admitted. "He can't convince people that it's as serious as he knows it's going to be. That's the dramatic irony, we all know what happens twenty years down the road. He's kind of like the prophet Cassandra who is just doomed to be ignored even though they can see the future."

