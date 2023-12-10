Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 4 Rumored to Become Movie

The Mandalorian might be getting a movie rather than another season of television.

After three seasons on Disney+, The Mandalorian may be making the leap to the silver screen. A new report making the rounds online suggests Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and friends might be getting a movie in place of a fourth season. That much comes from Hollywood insider Jeff Sneider, who says such a movie could be a result of the writers and actors strikes earlier this year.

Sneider took to the latest episode of his Hot Mic podcast to say the word making its way across town says a Mandalorian movie will be released before the Rey (Daisy Ridley), something reportedly starting to roll cameras by next summer. Disney hasn't set dates for either of the movies.

It'd be a recent development should these reports prove accurate given The Mandalorian creator Jon Favreau previously said he'd already written all of Season Four. "Season 4, yeah I've written it already," Favreau revealed to BFM TV earlier this year.

"We have to know where we're going to tell a fully formed story. We had mapped it out, [producer] Dave [Filoni] and I, and slowly you start to write each episode. I was writing it during post-production. All of it has to feel like a continuation and one full story," Favreau added. "[Dave's] doing Ahsoka, which I'm producing with him. He's the writer and showrunner on that. To understand what's happening on other shows.... Skeleton Crew all take place within the same Star Wars time period. There's a lot more things that we've got to keep in mind and also stuff that we've built up to from previous seasons of The Mandalorian as well."

It's also not clear if this movie is the same movie Dave Filoni is directing, one that was initially set to tie Disney+'s Star Wars shows together.

All three seasons of The Mandalorian are now streaming on Disney+ this August. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

