Star Wars: The Mandalorian Showrunner Jon Favreau Reveals 3D Printed Baby Yoda Ornament

The first season of Star Wars: The Mandalorian is close to coming to an end, and it’s safe to say the new series’ breakout star is Baby Yoda. In the show’s pilot, the titular character comes across his newest bounty, who ends up being a child that’s the same species as Yoda. Since the creature’s origins are unknown and the little dude doesn’t yet have a name of his own, the Internet has taken to calling him Baby Yoda. Many fans are eager to get their hands on some Baby Yoda merch, but there’s been a delay from Disney. However, showrunner Jon Favreau has found away around the merch issue by sharing an image of a 3D printed Baby Yoda ornament for his Christmas tree.

View this post on Instagram 3D print on my tree A post shared by Jon Favreau (@jonfavreau) on Dec 11, 2019 at 8:54pm PST

“3D print on my tree,” he wrote.

Currently, Baby Yoda’s origins remain a mystery, but Favreau recently teased that more backstory will come this season.

“We’ll learn more about him over the course of the season,” he shared. “I think what’s great about what George [Lucas] created is that Yoda proper, the character that we grew up watching, was always shrouded in mystery, and that was what made him so archetypal and so mythic. We know who he is based on his behavior and what he stands for, but we don’t know a lot of details about where he comes from or his species. I think that’s why people are so curious about this little one of the same species.”

In addition to The Mandalorian, other upcoming Star Wars series will include a show that stars Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan Kenobi and a prequel to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story which is set to feature the return of Diego Luna as Cassian Andor and Alan Tudyk as K-2SO.

The first seven episodes of Star Wars: The Mandalorian are now available to stream on Disney+.