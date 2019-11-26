Star Wars: This Baby Yoda Cake Video Is Adorable and Horrifying All at Once

If you’ve been even a passive participant on the Internet in recent weeks, odds are that you’ve seen the fervor around Baby Yoda. The pint-sized creature debuted in the first episode of Disney+’s first Star Wars series, The Mandalorian, and proceeded to sweep the pop culture world off its feet. Even though only three episodes of the series have aired thus far, fans have already created some pretty inspired tributes to Baby Yoda (especially as the wait for official merch continues) — including one that is both impressive and a little horrifying. Instagram user @sideserfcakes recently shared a video of their recreation of Baby Yoda in cake form, which gets kind of macabre when the cake is cut into.

If you found yourself distraught by Baby Yoda’s wellbeing in the most recent episode of The Mandalorian, seeing him cut apart in cake form is definitely a little upsetting. Still, the recreation of the character is pretty darn impressive, a quality that its on-set puppet also shared.

“It’s heartbreakingly beautiful,” Werner Herzog, who portrays The Client on the series, said in an interview earlier this month. “And I saw two technicians operating it remotely. One was for the eyes and the mouth, the other was for other facial expressions, it’s a phenomenal technical achievement, and beyond the technological achievement it’s heartbreaking.”

“I don’t know…but on the set it looked absolutely convincing,” Herzog continued. “It made you cry when you saw it.”

“I have to thank Disney and Lucasfilm, because the way the cat usually gets out of the bag with that stuff is merchandising and toy catalogs and things like that,” series creator Jon Favreau recently explained. “So they really back us up. We really wanted to have it be that you had to watch it yourself, so that every time you watch the show, there are new twists and secrets that come out. That requires a lot of restraint from the people who are footing the bill, saying they’re gonna hold back on certain things so that the public doesn’t know ahead of time. Part of that was holding back on some of the merchandise and holding back on some of the characters.”

