‘Star Wars: The Mandalorian’: First Footage Description Revealed

Star Wars fans are probably still on a high after a certain trailer debuted earlier this weekend, but it looks like the fun isn’t over yet. Lucasfilm has officially screened footage for Star Wars: The Mandalorian for the first time at Star Wars Celebration Chicago.

The footage will not be released to the public for the time being, but ComicBook.com was on hand for the panel and was able to get a description of what we saw. You can check it out below.

“The footage opens with Grief Marga (Carl Weathers) sitting with The Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal) in a cantina, running through a series of “pucks” that each signify a different bounty. He mentions one job that’s so secret, it can’t be recorded in a puck. He gives the Mandalorian a card that will lead him to the location where he will learn about the job face-to-face.

The Mandalorian exits the cantina and walks through a city square. A Kowakian monkey-lizard like Salacious Crumb is roasting on a spit, while one cackles from a cage. The Mandalorian arrives at a building, where he is greeted by a GNK droid. He is led into a room full of stormtroopers, who are surrounding Werner Herzog’s character. The Mandalorian prepares to fight, is told that it would be a 4 against 1 fight, and remarks “I like those odds”. Omid Abtahi’s character, a doctor of some sort, enters the room, and nervously worries that The Mandalorian is going to shoot him. Werner’s character tells The Mandalorian to stand down, and begins to explain the job in further detail. The Mandalorian needs to bring the target back alive, but a smaller reward will be allowed if he can bring proof of termination. Werner shows a small piece of what the reward will be – Beskar, which he has a huge deposit of. He also gives The Mandalorian what details he can about his target — it’s someone in their fifties. As The Mandalorian leaves, Werner’s character remarks that Beskar should be back in the hands of a Mandalorian, especially after such a period of unrest in the galaxy.

The Lucasfilm logo is shown. The Razorcrest ship flies across the sky. The Mandalorian sees Cara Dune (Gina Carano) and asks who she is. She fights off a stormtrooper. Giancarlo Esposito’s character leads a group of troopers, and proclaims that they should “burn it all”. A trooper then torches a building. An array of aliens and other bounty hunters are shown. An IG unit, IG-11, fires on stormtroopers. Giancarlo’s character pilots a TIE fighter. The Mandalorian brandishes the weapon from the Star Wars Holiday Special. He fights stormtroopers, and literally breaks a chunk off of one of their helmets.”

The Mandalorian will be showrun by Jon Favreau, with Pedro Pascal starring as the titular character. The series is expected to take place several years after the events of Return of the Jedi, and bring an entirely new corner of the Star Wars universe to life. As mentioned above, the cast will also include Nick Nolte, Giancarlo Esposito, Gina Carano, Omid Abtahi, Emily Swallow, and Werner Herzog. Episode directors for Season 1 include Dave Filoni, Bryce Dallas Howard, and Taika Waititi.

“We’re having a great time working with this incredibly talented group and excited for everyone to see what we’re up to,” Favreau said in a statement when the series was first announced.

“I couldn’t be more excited about Jon coming on board to produce and write for the new direct-to-consumer platform,” Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy shared in a statement announcing the series. “Jon brings the perfect mix of producing and writing talent, combined with a fluency in the Star Wars universe. This series will allow Jon the chance to work with a diverse group of writers and directors and give Lucasfilm the opportunity to build a robust talent base.”

The Mandalorian is expected to debut on November 15th on Disney+.