Star Wars: The Muppets Have Perfect Response to Disney+’s Baby Yoda Joke

The first season of Star Wars: The Mandalorian came to an end last month, but the show’s breakout star is still a major topic of discussion on social media. Not only is Baby Yoda (the adorable 50-year-old creature also known as “The Child”) rumored to be dating Oscar nominee Laura Dern, but he also just offended one of Disney’s other biggest stars: Kermit the Frog. During an episode of The Mandalorian, Baby Yoda gobbles up a frog and it was only a matter of time before The Muppets clapped back. In a recent tweet, Disney+ used a popular new meme format to bring up Baby Yoda’s affinity for amphibians, and the social account for The Muppets had a reaction.

“The Child can have a little frog, as a treat 🐸,” Disney+ wrote.

As you can see, The Muppets replied with a gif of a rather taken aback Kermit.

Many people replied:

“RUN YOU FOOLS!,” @nerdist wrote.

“Um….NO ONE EATS KERMIT,” @lxz4evur added.

@getFANDOM also shared the perfect gif of Baby Yoda:

Hopefully, Baby Yoda will issue a formal apology, because we’d hate to see a celebrity feud break out between two of our favorite green friends.

Recently, The Mandalorian‘s showrunner, Jon Favreau, spoke about the inspiration behind his show’s most popular character.

“I think what’s great about what George [Lucas] created is that Yoda proper, the character that we grew up watching, was always shrouded in mystery, and that was what made him so archetypal and so mythic. We know who he is based on his behavior and what he stands for, but we don’t know a lot of details about where he comes from or his species. I think that’s why people are so curious about this little one of the same species.”

In addition to The Mandalorian, other upcoming Star Wars series will include a show that stars Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan Kenobi and a prequel to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story which is set to feature the return of Diego Luna as Cassian Andor and Alan Tudyk as K-2SO.

The first season of Star Wars: The Mandalorian is now available to stream on Disney+.