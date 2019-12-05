Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Cast Reveals Carrie Fisher’s Best Advice

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is hitting theaters in a couple of weeks, which means the cast of the film has been busy promoting the final installment to the Skywalker Saga. Recently, director J.J. Abrams was joined by John Boyega (Finn), Daisy Ridley (Rey), Oscar Isaac (Poe Dameron), Kelly Marie Tran (Rose Tico), Anthony Daniels (C-3PO), and franchise newcomers Keri Russell (Zorii Bliss) and Naomi Ackie (Jannah) for a batch of interviews at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. The group was interviewed by ET, who asked about the late, great Carrie Fisher (Leia) and what advice she had given them in the past.

“I remember you telling me one time she just tells you to break your diet,” the interviewer said to Boeyga.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Yeah,” Boyeha replied laughing. “We were on set of Last Jedi and I was hungry as hell and Carrie had a can of Coke next to her and I was looking and it and she was like, ‘Why you looking at my can of Coke?’ I said, ‘I haven’t had sugar in the last three or four weeks and I’m like really, really craving it.’ And she said, ‘Go to my trailer. Sign a few figures,’ cause she as giving them out and then ‘get in my fridge.’ Kit-Kats, Snickers, Twix, and me and Billy, man, we went through the whole thing. Take it back to set like nothing happened.”

“There’s no one with better stories than Carrie,” Abrams added. “Her wit and her… She had this amazing ability to do this kind of free-associative almost like riddles when she spoke. I mean, she was just an incredible, incredibly brilliant and obviously, you know, hysterically funny, soul. And so to have her around, it wasn’t so much advice that she gave as it was these off-hand comments that would often make you gasp. She would love to shock. She was just a sweetheart and we all love and miss her.”

Isaac added that his very first conversation with Fisher involved talk of hers ex-husband, and during the conversation, she said, “Sorry, I can’t do small talk.”

“The way she interacted with us and the world was the advice,” Isaac added. “Like how to lead with yourself and not to be afraid of, you know, saying the wrong thing or trying to conform to something.”

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is also set to star Adam Driver, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Joonas Suotamo, Billie Lourd, Richard E. Grant, Mark Hamill, Billy Dee Williams, and Ian McDiarmid as the Emperor. According to Abrams, Leia will be featured in the film using unreleased footage of Fisher from Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is expected to hit theatres on December 20th.