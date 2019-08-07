Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Star Reveals His First Reaction to Reading the Script

Domhnall Gleeson debuted in the Star Wars franchise with Star Wars: The Force Awakens, playing the terrifying General Hux who commanded the First Order under supervision from Supreme Leader Snoke. In Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Hux found himself falling under the command of Kylo Ren, creating an all-new dynamic for the two characters. The upcoming Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is set to conclude the Skywalker Saga, leading audiences to wonder how these characters’ journeys will conclude, with Gleeson himself admitting that, while reading the script, the story led to some unexpected destinations that will surely surprise audiences.

“It was cool, it was a page-turner,” Gleeson shared with Collider about the experience of reading the script. “It was different than what I had thought. It was great. It was exciting. And, also, you feel part of this tiny club that gets to read these things ahead of other people and that feels great. I really did enjoy that. I think it’s gonna be cool.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

This reaction was much more positive than some of the actor’s initial thoughts about reading the script, having previously revealed that learning the knowledge of the final chapter of the Skywalker Saga immediately made him worried about accidentally revealing any of its secrets.

“I made the terrible mistake of reading the script, I know everything,” Gleeson revealed on the Happy Sad Confused podcast last summer. “The nightmare is falling asleep on public transport… The nightmare is you wake up on a plane and someone’s dictating. You wake up and your mouth is shaping words, you wake up and you’re like ‘Skywalker did this.’ And then you realize you don’t know how long you’ve been speaking, and there’s a kid filming, there’s somebody writing it down. And because you’re in the air, you say ‘We need to have a talk before we land, I can access my bank account.’”

The actor is no stranger to getting involved in massive franchises with passionate followings, having previously starred in two Harry Potter films. Gleeson noted that, more than being excited to take part in these beloved franchises, he’s proud to star in quality films, regardless of the series.

“It’s not the way I think about it, is the total, honest truth, without being blasé,” Gleeson admitted when asked about the importance of these franchises to fans. “I like being part of good films. I think the two films, and hopefully the three films, ’cause I’ve not seen the third one, I think they’re two really, really good films, and I hope the next one’s a really good one too. I like being in good movies more than I like being in franchises or anything else. So, similarly to [The Kitchen], I’m just proud to have been part of something good, ’cause oftentimes it doesn’t work out so when it does, it feels great.”

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker lands in theaters on December 20th.

What do you think the next film has in store for Hux? Let us know in the comments below or hit up @TheWolfman on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!