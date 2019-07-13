Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Fan Theory Examines Kylo Ren’s True Mission

The Star Wars saga is coming to a close later this year, capping off after nine films with the release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker in December. Many fans are eager to find out if the galaxy will find balance, or if Rey and Kylo Ren are on the same doomed path that their predecessors took. And while the former Ben Solo turned down the chance at redemption in the previous film, he might be playing a longer game.

One fan took to Reddit with a theory that suggests Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will see the fruition of Kylo Ren’s plans, and that he might not be a villain after all.

Fans have been clamoring for Kylo Ren to turn back to the Light side after the character first debuted in Star Wars: The Force Awakens. Then Rey almost convinced him to sway back to their side after Kylo surprising murdered his mentor Supreme Leader Snoke in Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

But all of this could be a part of Kylo’s plan and he could be the one destined to destroy the Emperor once and for all.

The trailer for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker hints that Palpatine is not really dead, and the crew of heroes have gathered at the ruins of the Death Star for a mysterious purpose. So is Palpatine really gone, and will Kylo Ren be the one to finally fulfill the prophecy that everyone assumed as about Anakin Skywalker?

We’ll find out when Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker premieres in theaters on December 20th.