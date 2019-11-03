Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Actor Teases Big News Coming Soon

The end of the Skywalker Saga is less than two months away, and fans are eager to find out how the franchise will finally wrap up with J.J. Abrams‘ Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. But given that this is an Abrams-led affair, there are a few constants in all of his productions that fans can look forward to. So everyone should expect to see some mysteries, more than a few lens flares, and the presence of Greg Grunberg, of course. The actor who played X-Wing pilot Snap Wexley in Star Wars: The Force Awakens is returning for the final installment, working with Abrams once again.

But this might just be the next step in Wexley’s journey, as Grunberg has been teasing “BIG NEWS” on the Star Wars front for the last few days. Take a look:

This goes with the image Grunberg shared on Halloween that showed his character in a new LEGO set alongside a Funko POP! figure with his likeness.

Whether Grunberg is just having fun with fans or teasing a new project in the works at Lucasfilm remains to be seen.

But while Grunberg might get to continue his journey in the Star Wars galaxy, this will be the end of the work Abrams began with the seventh film in the saga. And he’s aware that expectations are riding high on the upcoming movie.

“Endings are the thing that scare me the most,” Abrams admitted to Entertainment Weekly. “This is about bringing this thing to a close in a way that is emotional and meaningful and also satisfying in terms of actually answering [as many] questions as possible,” he explained. “So if years from now, someone’s watching these movies, all nine of them, they’re watching a story that is as cohesive as possible.”

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker premieres in theaters on December 20th.