Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’s Greg Grunberg Thanks Fans for “Kind Tweets”

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker was officially released in theaters this weekend and featured many returning actors from the previous two films. One person to show up in the new movie is Greg Grunberg, a longtime collaborator of J.J. Abrams, having appeared in the creator's LOST, Alias, Felicity, and Mission: Impossible III. In the Star Wars sequels, Grunberg plays Temmin "Snap" Wexley, a member of the Resistance. The actor recently took to Twitter to thank fans for their kind tweets about the new movie and his character.

Thank you all so much for the kind tweets. I really appreciate it. I am so honored and proud to be in this movie. #StarWars #TheRiseOfSkywalker — Greg Grunberg (@greggrunberg) December 20, 2019

"Thank you all so much for the kind tweets. I really appreciate it. I am so honored and proud to be in this movie," Grunberg wrote.

Warning: Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Spoilers Ahead...

Sadly, Snap did not survive the final battle on Exegol during the film, resulting in many fan reactions. Grunberg retweeted some of the following messages of love onto his own timeline:

Just watched it last night and want to say thank you. Snap Wexley forever. — Marcous Morton (@MarcousMorton) December 20, 2019

Dude, was great seeing you as part of this trilogy. I think you all did an outstanding job over the last couple of years and tied it all up. And Snap, well Snap was a effing hero — OBi - taker of mortal wounds (@OB1138) December 20, 2019

Saw it last night and loved it. Taking the kids today. 💜 pic.twitter.com/gMU6ieW2j5 — 🍁 Jane-Holly 🍁 (@hanejolly) December 20, 2019

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker stars a returning Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Kelly Maire Tran, Lupita Nyong'o, Domhnall Gleeson, Joonas Suotamo, Billie Lourd, and Greg Grunberg. New cast members include Naomi Ackie, Richard E. Grant, Keri Russell, and Dominic Monaghan, and the returning veteran actors are Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels, Billy Dee Williams, and Ian McDiarmid as the Emperor. According to Abrams, Leia is featured in the film using unreleased footage of Carrie Fisher from Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Currently, The Rise of Skywalker is up on Rotten Tomatoes with the second-worst critics score for a live-action Star Wars movie, earning a surprising 57%. However, the film is fairing better with moviegoers and currently has an 86% audience score. ComicBook.com's own Patrick Cavanaugh called the movie "a mixed bag of delights and frustrations that largely succeeds" and gave it a 4 out of 5 rating.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is now playing in theaters everywhere.