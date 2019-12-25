Star Wars

Star Wars Fans Are Now Thanking J.J. Abrams for The Rise of Skywalker

For more than four decades, Star Wars fans have proven themselves to be immensely passionate, […]

By

For more than four decades, Star Wars fans have proven themselves to be immensely passionate, though the size of the community means that sometimes opinions stand in direct opposition to one another. These facts about the fan base are just as accurate as ever, as evidenced by the reactions to Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Fans who were disappointed with the final installment of the Skywalker Saga took to social media with the #ThankYouRianJohnson hashtag to show their support for the Star Wars: The Last Jedi writer/director, which has since inspired the #ThankYouJJAbrams hashtag to show appreciation for the two-time Star Wars director.

Abrams had the difficult task of delivering a highly-anticipated conclusion to a narrative that launched back in 1977, with any film inherently disappointing some audiences. Despite the film’s opening weekend box office and critical reviews being the worst of the sequel trilogy, the size of the fan base means that there are still millions of viewers who think this latest film is the best entry into the franchise yet.

Whether it be for his recent film or his accomplishments with Star Wars: The Force Awakens, scroll down to see audiences sharing their praise for Abrams.

