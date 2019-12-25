Star Wars Fans Are Now Thanking J.J. Abrams for The Rise of Skywalker

For more than four decades, Star Wars fans have proven themselves to be immensely passionate, though the size of the community means that sometimes opinions stand in direct opposition to one another. These facts about the fan base are just as accurate as ever, as evidenced by the reactions to Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Fans who were disappointed with the final installment of the Skywalker Saga took to social media with the #ThankYouRianJohnson hashtag to show their support for the Star Wars: The Last Jedi writer/director, which has since inspired the #ThankYouJJAbrams hashtag to show appreciation for the two-time Star Wars director.

Abrams had the difficult task of delivering a highly-anticipated conclusion to a narrative that launched back in 1977, with any film inherently disappointing some audiences. Despite the film’s opening weekend box office and critical reviews being the worst of the sequel trilogy, the size of the fan base means that there are still millions of viewers who think this latest film is the best entry into the franchise yet.

Whether it be for his recent film or his accomplishments with Star Wars: The Force Awakens, scroll down to see audiences sharing their praise for Abrams.

Enlisting Adam Driver

#thankyoujjabrams for casting Adam Driver as Kylo Ren (never forget about that) and you’ve started and ended #StarWars with great new characters!#TheRiseOfSkywalker pic.twitter.com/FNOpZ1z629 — choadila (@cho_adila) December 24, 2019

Rey’s Courage

#thankyoujjabrams for Rey. Her relentlessly positive and kind approach to life despite having endured years of trauma is inspiring for the old – by which I mean me – and the young like my daughters. They sometimes borrow her hair but more often her courage. — Ryan Call (@IG801) December 24, 2019

Chewbacca Love

And a BIG #thankyoujjabrams for fixing a 42yo mistake by finally giving Chewie his medal. pic.twitter.com/1R0OkDYk2x — The Park-tridge in a Pear Tree Pals (@parkpalstv) December 24, 2019

Angry Fans

#thankyoujjabrams for putting up with a community that is impossible to please and consistently tears down what it claims to love pic.twitter.com/XOVt4zMMV0 — Sean (@shaggertee) December 24, 2019

Favorite Characters

#thankyoujjabrams for creating my favorite characters of all time. I love the sequel trilogy so much because there truly is someone for everyone to relate to or see themselves in👏🏽 @jjabrams pic.twitter.com/Jx5OFHO8ph — Wheels (@Wheels02) December 24, 2019

Forever Grateful

The Rise of Skywalker was everything I hoped and more. Thank you for tying the whole saga together. All of the characters were redeemed, and it was creative and beautiful. I am forever grateful. 💙❤#thankyoujjabrams pic.twitter.com/qXibGvgdsT — Charis (@CharisClouds) December 24, 2019

Somehow Succeeded

#thankyoujjabrams for somehow succeeding at the inhumanly impossible task of reviving the Star Wars franchise, and then giving it a fitting and satisfying conclusion. Also thanks for the way you block your scenes and how much you move the camera around, it’s really neat. pic.twitter.com/PWwQwmns2H — ⚡️❄️Damian❄️⚡️ (@DCFlashshill) December 24, 2019

Reignited Passion

#thankyoujjabrams for re-igniting my passion for Star Wars, for reminding me why I fell in love with it; thank you for introducing me to a wonderful cast of new characters and for showing so much love to the old.



Thank you for inviting me to love Star Wars more than ever before pic.twitter.com/vjTR3Lx65e — Bailey – 𝐒𝐓𝐀𝐑 𝐖𝐀𝐑𝐒 𝐯𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐨 𝐬𝐨𝐨𝐧 ⚠️ (@loverboymedia) December 24, 2019

Many Thanks

#ThankYouGeorgeLucas for giving us Star Wars #thankyoujjabrams for bringing it back to us#thankyourianjohnson for treating it like art#thankyouStarWars for being what you are



Thanks for the fun, the joy, the lessons, the adventures, the meaning, and the hope — Timothy Drennan (@TimothyDrennan) December 24, 2019

Thanks All Around