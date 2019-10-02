The Goldbergs Star Confirms Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Cameo

With the release of each new film in the Star Wars series come the reveals that famous actors have managed to score a cameo in the projects, with Curb Your Enthusiasm and The Goldbergs star Jeff Garlin confirming he has a cameo in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. The actor played coy about revealing any important information about the role, though he clarified he didn’t have any lines, with his appearance keeping in line with cameos in previous films with famous faces either earning a non-speaking role or playing characters whose faces we never see. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker lands in theaters on December 20th.

“I’m one of those people that’s in it, and you go, ‘Who’s that? That looks’–because I think people will know that it’s me…I’m not gonna tell the tell, I don’t want to do that,” Garlin revealed on the Podcast: The Ride podcast [H/T /Film]. “But I am in it. I work with the [C-3PO] guy, who, by the way, wears the outfit literally. He’s a very proper, very kind gentleman. But he takes it very seriously. Crazy seriously […] He was very focused and serious.”

Garlin also specified, “I don’t have any lines.”

Once the actor confirmed the cameo, fans on Twitter even claimed to know the character that he was playing.

In Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Simon Pegg plays Unkar Plutt, a character with only a few lines and was brought to life with a combination of a large costume and CGI. Having previously worked with director J.J. Abrams on Star Trek, it’s easy to see how that opportunity presented itself, leaving us to wonder how Garlin scored the part. In addition to starring in a number of successful sitcoms, fans might also recognize Garlin’s voice from multiple Pixar films, so it’s possible Disney’s ownership of the animated studio and of Lucasfilm could have contributed to the actor scoring the cameo.

With the upcoming film set to conclude the Skywalker Saga, details about the plot have been kept closely under wraps, leading audiences to conjure all manner of theories about what the final film will depict. As the film is set to hit theaters in less than three months and with this weekend seeing the debut of much of the film’s official merchandise, we’re sure to learn a number of exciting details about the project imminently.

