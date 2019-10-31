Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’s John Boyega Argues Anakin Skywalker Was a Better Jedi Than Rey

John Boyega is quickly catching up to Mark Hamill when it comes to Star Wars actors who are frequently delightful on social media. Boyega, who is best known for playing Finn in the latest trilogy, has been posting nonstop fun content ever since the final trailer for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker was released. The actor has been posting things about the FinnPoe ship as well as releasing some hilarious videos, and now he’s letting his strong opinions about the movies known. Comic Book Resources recently tweeted an article claiming that Rey (Daisy Ridley) is “a better Jedi than Anakin or Luke,” and Boyega responded as a firm member of Team Anakin.

I’m sorry guys but Anakin slapping all of us in a pit of lava. Including Kylo 😂😂😂 https://t.co/DpzMDJ7Evj — John Boyega (@JohnBoyega) October 30, 2019

“I’m sorry guys but Anakin slapping all of us in a pit of lava. Including Kylo 😂😂😂,” Boyega wrote.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Obi is the OG but come on now you know Anakin is taking out guys. — John Boyega (@JohnBoyega) October 30, 2019

“Anakin couldn’t even slap Obi in a pit of lava 😂,” @Flo_Mikey replied.

“Obi is the OG but come on now you know Anakin is taking out guys,” Boyega argued.

Hahahahaha 😂😂😂😂 hmmmmmmm true https://t.co/H2tLcZiS6u — John Boyega (@JohnBoyega) October 30, 2019

“Pfff. You just need to find some high ground,” @hatakefox added.

“Hahahahaha 😂😂😂😂 hmmmmmmm true,” Boyega replied.

Do you agree with John Boyega? Was Anakin more powerful than Rey? Tell us in the comments!

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is set to star a returning Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo, and Billie Lourd. New cast members include Naomi Ackie, Richard E. Grant, and Keri Russell, and the returning veteran actors are Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels, and Billy Dee Williams. According to the director, J.J. Abrams, Leia will be featured in the film using unreleased footage of Carrie Fisher from Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is expected to hit theatres on December 20th.