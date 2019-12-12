Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Star John Boyega Calls Fan Division the “Most Stupid Thing in the World”

With the Star Wars franchise earning millions of fans across the entire globe, the community is sure to have disagreements about a number of topics, with Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker star John Boyega noting that fans who argue with one another about various elements is the “most stupid thing in the world.” It’s clear that, whatever might be motivating these arguments, these fans are coming from a place of passion, with Boyega merely noting that there is enough room among fans to allow for a number of opinions and ideas, which the community should embrace instead of allowing to rip themselves apart over.

“There’s like Reylos, for Rey and Kylo Ren,” Boyega shared with Variety when discussing fans who support specific relationships within the films. “Navigating that for me has been interesting, because I love all of Star Wars. And I think that Star Wars should be a hub for imagination and it should be an opportunity for you to be able to expand on the characters how you see fit. What I don’t like is the conflict between ‘ships. I think it’s the most stupid thing in the world. This is Star Wars. It’s a big universe. Someone can be a Reylo and then you know, someone can like the fact that you know, Finn and Poe are together. Someone can like, you know, Poe and Rey together, whoever. It’s Star Wars, you know? Let’s all have fun! The conflict is when I’m like, all right, ‘Let’s all calm down.’ [laughs] This is Star Wars, not ‘Tribal Wars!’”

The divide between fans who support certain couples in the saga and not others might be a lower-stakes controversy, while the release of Star Wars: The Last Jedi saw a surge of toxic fans who were quick to direct racist and sexist messages at the film’s cast and crew, leading actress Kelly Marie Tran to leave social media. Boyega pointed out that, while there are negative elements to social media, it has also allowed him to connect more directly with fans in an engaging way, though everyone has to make sure not to believe everything they read.

“Being in this position, you just understand the masses, how the masses think, you know,” Boyega continued. “Through social media, we get to engage, we get to have fun. But at the same time, for those who are not mentally strong, you are weak to believe in every single thing that you read. That’s, you know, it is what it is. I don’t know, for me anyway, when I see that [backlash], I’m like, well, that’s actually not true. But no, it is actually not true. So it’s kind of like [shrugs] it is what it is. But to engage, to connect with the fans who otherwise wouldn’t get a day to day experience, especially during things like the press tour, and behind the scenes stuff, is always good.”

With just over a week to go before The Rise of Skywalker lands in theaters, we’re likely on the verge of seeing another uproar from fans and their thoughts on the film.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker lands in theaters on December 20th.

