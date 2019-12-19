Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’s John Boyega Posts Video Riddled with “Spoilers”

✖

As we get closer and closer to the release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, the ninth and final film in the Skywalker Saga, one of the film's stars has become extra present on social media. John Boyega, one of the few cast members to have an Instagram and Twitter account, has been posting some delightful content ranging from fans' reaction videos to the trailer to the evolution of his character, Finn. However, the actor's latest video might be his best post yet. The video shows Boyega dropping tons of "spoilers" from The Rise of Skywalker.

"Now that the trailer is out, I can finally tell you this (spoiler alert)," Boyega wrote.

As you can see, the video is riddled with bleeps so there's nothing actually given away. However, the actor does drop some hilarious curveballs that very clearly won't happen in the movie. For example, there will a song by Adele and something mysterious about the game of Chess.

"There's some really good juicy parts in it, especially when Finn [BLEEP] and there's so much [BLEEP] and this big part where he [BLEEP] with [BLEEP]," Boyega says excitedly.

We definitely recommend watching the entire, delightful video.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is set to star a returning Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong'o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo, and Billie Lourd. New cast members include Naomi Ackie, Richard E. Grant, and Keri Russell, and the returning veteran actors are Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels, Billy Dee Williams, and Ian McDiarmid as the Emperor. According to the director, J.J. Abrams, Leia will be featured in the film using unreleased footage of Carrie Fisher from Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

During the Episode IX panel at Star Wars Celebration this year, Abrams teased what fans can expect from the upcoming movie:

"The movie doesn't pick up immediately after the last film," he shared. "Some time has passed. This movie is an adventure the group goes on together. One of the great things about getting to work on the movie is the dynamic between all of the characters. They're amazing together, and it's something I'm excited for you all to see."

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is expected to hit theatres on December 20th.