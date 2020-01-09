Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’s Joonas Suotamo Struggles to Choose Between Baby Yoda and Babu Frik

The Internet fell in love with Baby Yoda late last year when Star Wars: The Mandalorian finally premiered on Disney+. However, a new character from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is giving the little green cutie a run for his money. While the latest Star Wars film has been met with mixed reviews, it’s safe to say that most people loved Babu Frik, the tiny droidsmith working with former allies of Poe Dameron on Kijimi. The film’s main trio enlists the help of Babu to get some important information stored in C-3PO’s memory, and the tiny alien, who is voiced by Shirley Henderson, provided a whole lot of laughs. Recently, Joonas Suotamo, who played Chewbacca in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Solo: A Star Wars Story, and now The Rise of Skywalker, recently took to Twitter to reveal his inability to choose between “The Child” and Babu.

That’s a difficult choice! Babu Frik is a mechanical expert, a skill which is close to Chewie’s heart. Baby Yoda is compassionate and loyal, which are also traits that Chewbacca possesses. I can’t decide! https://t.co/1zSZLjtXkI — Joonas Suotamo (@JoonasSuotamo) January 8, 2020

“Community Poll, just for fun. Who is the cutest Star Wars mini-being: Babu Frik or Baby Yoda? VOTE below, and write in your other choices in the comments below,” @roddenberry tweeted.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“That’s a difficult choice! Babu Frik is a mechanical expert, a skill which is close to Chewie’s heart. Baby Yoda is compassionate and loyal, which are also traits that Chewbacca possesses. I can’t decide,” Suotamo wrote.

While the Chewbacca actor is struggling with the choice, most people on Twitter didn’t hesitate to vote for Baby Yoda. There are still six days left in the poll, but currently, Baby Yoda has 81.7% of the votes against Babu’s 18.3% after 1,909 people have given a response. We love you, Babu, but Baby is a literal Force to be reckoned with.

While fans are guaranteed to see more of Baby Yoda in the upcoming second season of The Mandalorian, it’s unclear whether we’ll be seeing Babu again in the Star Wars universe. However, Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy teased earlier this year that some movie characters might be coming back.

“You know, there is an appropriate time. We’re using this appropriate time as an opportunity to see where we’re going now that we’re leaving the Skywalker Saga behind,” Kennedy shared. “But there’s no question that there’s certain characters that we’ve created certainly in the last three movies that we may very well wanna see down the line in the future.”

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is now playing in theaters everywhere and the first season of Star Wars: The Mandalorian is available to stream on Disney+.