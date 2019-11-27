Star Wars: Keri Russell Wanted to Play Zorri Bliss in The Rise of Skywalker Because She Didn’t Want to Be a Lead

To some performers, the opportunity to star in a major spectacle as a key character would be an enticing offer, but actress Keri Russell recently revealed that a key reason she was interested in playing Zorri Bliss in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker was because she only had an ancillary role. Making the experience even more enticing was knowing that her character would be wearing a helmet for most of her scenes, which reduced the amount of time she would have to spend each day preparing to play the character. Fans will see Russell’s debut as the character when The Rise of Skywalker hits theaters on December 20th.

“There was a lead for it already,” Russell revealed to Town & Country about her involvement. “So it was very attractive, the idea of not being the lead. The mask — I felt safe in it. And tough. No makeup. You don’t have to be embarrassed by anything.”

Russell’s breakout role came in the drama Felicity, which was co-created by The Rise of Skywalker director J.J. Abrams. The pair collaborating comes as no surprise, as Abrams also tapped Russell for a small role in Mission: Impossible III, which he also directed.

“I’ve never met an actor who is more committed to the job of acting, who finds so distasteful so many of the other things that are required of her,” Abrams joked with the outlet. “And she really wrestles with having to be herself representing the work she’s doing. It’s one reason why having this mask was a strangely comforting thing for her.”

After Russell was confirmed to join the film, fans immediately began speculating about the character she could be playing, with many ideas circling around her character having a connection to Rey. Upon learning that she would be required to wear a helmet for the role, Russell joked with the Associated Press, “I was like, ‘That is my dream job. I can see everyone. No one can see me. Hello. Amazing!’”

More than just an opportunity to collaborate with Abrams, the actress has a deep connection with the saga that dates back to her youth.

“I have such memories of Princess Leia and Chewbacca and Han Solo, I have such memories of them — like everyone does,” Russell confessed. “So, yes, it’s incredible to get to be whatever part I am.”

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker lands in theaters on December 20th.

