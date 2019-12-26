Star Wars: What Are the Names of the Knights of Ren?

Star Wars fans first met the Knights of Ren in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, yet we failed to gain any insight into the intimidating characters beyond a few quick flashes of them alongside Kylo Ren. The characters play a more prominent role in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, with the Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker: The Visual Dictionary adding even more insight into the characters. The film’s compendium reveals not only each individual’s name, but also offers a brief background on them, largely comprising of what makes them each such formidable foes in the galaxy far, far away.

Given their intimidating appearances, fans had hoped to see more of the characters in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, though writer/director Rian Johnson didn’t want to pack them into an already crowded film, resulting in nearly four years of speculation about their significance. Luckily, the new comic book series Star Wars: The Rise of Kylo Ren looks to dive even further into their history with the villain.

Scroll down to learn more about the Knights of Ren as revealed in The Visual Dictionary. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is in theaters now.

Vicrul

The Visual Dictionary claims Vicrul “sees himself as the harvester, the reaper of the fallen, and the targeter of souls. Every unfortunate victim to fall to his weapons augments his power. The dark side, though it may be muted by his lack of Force-training, surges in him with each hateful strike. Vicrul relishes this, and prefers to eliminate his targets at close range, though he keeps a blaster pistol at the ready in case he should need it. Vicrul’s latent Force abilities manifest themselves in heightened reflexes and the power to magnify fear in his prey, though these abilities come unbidden and uncontrolled.”

Cardo

The Visual Dictionary notes, “While most of the Knights of Ren strike with exacting precision, Cardo’s approach leaves wide swathes of destruction. His hefty arm cannon packs more than enough firepower for a single warrior. A wide-bore flamethrower launches jets of burning naphthex gel, burning down obstacles and any enemies using them as cover. A vented plasma bolt launcher has limited ammunition but fires explosive charges over 200 meters. Cardo’s obsession with weapon modification makes him the best armorer of the Knights. He also carries a compact, expedient blaster pistol.”

Ushar

According to The Visual Dictionary, “Ushar is the Knight most likely to force prisoners to grovel for mercy. He tests the mettle of his victims; those who whimper for help are deserving of slow punishment, while those who fight back are to be lauded. Ushar’s helmet bears the crumple mark of a particularly feisty prisoner who retaliated. This desperate effort earned Ushar’s respect, and a swift death. Ushar’s signature weapon is a war club with a blunt, heavy end that helps drive kinetic energy to a concussion field generator. This feature can produce a widely dispersed concussion blast.”

Trudgen

The Visual Dictionary details that Trudgen is a “collector of trophies from fallen conquests, Trudgen adds to his weapons and armor as his victories grow. His patchwork helmet indicates that he defeated a death trooper at some point in the past, a remarkable achievement given their strength and rarity. His signature weapon is an enormous vibrocleaver. The ultrasonic technology that rapidly vibrates the blade edge for extra cutting power is an add-on modification to a traditional, primitive weapon. When not swinging the hefty blade in combat, Trudgen either rests the blunt end over his shoulder, holds it via the weight-reducing holes lining the blade spine, or attaches bandolier straps to it and slings it over his back.”

Kuruk

The Visual Dictionary details of Kuruk, “The most solitary of the Knights, Kuruk serves as the group’s rifleman and the pilot of the Night Buzzard. He is the one most likely to remain behind, perched on a high vantage point, covering an assault with his precision marksmanship. The blinder flaps on his helmet focus his attention on his target, and his aim is further sharpened by concentrating on the Force. He carries no bladed weaponry, relying instead on his multi-barreled custom-designed rifle, which has rapid-fire, sniping, and pump-action plasma bolt firing capabilities.”

Ap’lek

In regards to Ap’lek, The Visual Dictionary explains, “Whereas most of the Knights prefer a straightforward — and violent — approach to eliminating their targets, Ap’lek revels in deception. As a strategist, he employs feints and misdirection to trap an opponent. On his belt is a smoke dispenser that obscures vision and disrupts sensors; his own nascent Force abilities allow him to peer through such screens. As a warrior, the sinister face of his battered helmet suggests an unsettling rictus, as he delights in his tricks. His preferred lethal weapon, though, is an ancient Mandalorian executioner’s ax.”