Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Likely Won’t Reveal the Faces of the Knights of Ren

Fans witnessed a pivotal moment in Star Wars: The Force Awakens when Kylo Ren removed his helmet, confirming he only wore it for intimidation, but recent reports suggest that the villainous Knights of Ren will keep their identities concealed throughout the entirety of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. As pointed out by ScreenRant, the new book Ultimate Star Wars New Edition shares details about the characters, which confirms that these figures are so mysterious, even their species is currently unknown. The previous version of the book hit shelves in 2015, so we doubt the latest version would play coy about details which would potentially be revealed in two months, though it’s possible fans will learn more about them after The Rise of Skywalker.

One fan shared the Knights of Ren’s entry in the book on Twitter, which reads, “The Knights of Ren are Kylo Ren’s most deadly and mysterious servants. With their bodies encased in rusty, battered armor and their faces permanently concealed beneath ominous masks – echoing that of the new Supreme Leader himself – even their species remains a mystery. What is obvious to anyone who witnesses them in action is that their fighting skills and martial prowess are without equal. Each Knight is armed with a lethally effective and unique weapon, suited to either long range or close-quarter combat.”

The Knights’ first appearance in The Force Awakens made them some of the most talked-about villains that the sequel trilogy introduced, though Star Wars: The Last Jedi avoided utilizing these characters. Given the way Supreme Leader Snoke’s backstory was completely avoided in the last film, we likely shouldn’t expect to learn anything more about them than absolutely necessary to drive the narrative forward.

This might disappoint some, but with a character like Boba Fett having never removed his helmet on-screen, the supporting character became a fan-favorite due to his mysterious nature. It wasn’t until two decades after his introduction that Star Wars: Attack of the Clones revealed Boba’s origins, much to the dismay of some audiences. In that regard, some fans are hoping we learn next to nothing about the Knights so that they retain their enigmatic nature.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker lands in theaters on December 20th.

