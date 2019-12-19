Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’s Kylo and Rey Are Trending

✖

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is less than a month from hitting theaters, which means Disney has been hard at work promoting the upcoming film. Last month, Twitter emojis were released for the movie that accompanied the hashtags #StarWars, #TheRiseOfSkywalker, #RiseOfSkywalker, #StarWarsTheRiseOfSkywalker, and #EpisodeIX. Today, folks started to discover that #KyloAndRey and #ReyAndKylo also include the crossing lightsaber emoji, and fans of the Reylo ship are especially thrilled. In fact, the hashtag has been trending on Twitter all morning.

#KyloAndRey and #ReyAndKylo trending on Twitter with their emoji There’s gotta be a quicker way to type that 😏 #Reylo pic.twitter.com/wjczS6bbAm — Hammie (@balancedpadawan) November 29, 2019

Many fans have been using the hashtag to celebrate:

In 2015-16,Reylos weren't allowed to express their opinions and were treated as outcasts by bullies. In 2017-18,the community grew and we became a family. In 2019,HERE WE ARE.This is to each and every Reylo shipper. Be it the ones from TFA or TLJ.#ReyAndKylo #KyloAndRey pic.twitter.com/9I1jv7g30d — 𝐀𝐬𝐡𝐢 | ♠️ (@OnlyBlackSheep) November 29, 2019

Last month, Daisy Ridley teased "that Reylo thing" would be addressed in the upcoming movie.

"J.J. [Abrams] does deal [with] it," she shared. "It's a very complex issue. People talk about toxic relationships and whatever it is. It's no joke and I think it's dealt with really well because it's not skimmed over."

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is set to star a returning Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong'o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo, and Billie Lourd. New cast members include Naomi Ackie, Richard E. Grant, and Keri Russell, and the returning veteran actors are Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels, Billy Dee Williams, and Ian McDiarmid as the Emperor. According to Abrams, Leia will be featured in the film using unreleased footage of Carrie Fisher from Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is expected to hit theatres on December 20th.