Star Wars: J.J. Abrams Teases LGBTQ+ Representation in The Rise of Skywalker

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker may include LGBTQ representation, but not in the form of one of the fandom’s more popular gay ships. Oscar Isaac and John Boyega both tell Variety that their Star Wars character, Poe Dameron and Finn, will not take their relationship to a romantic level in The Rise of Skywalker. “They’ve always had a quite loving and open relationship in which it wouldn’t be too weird if it went beyond it,” Boyega said. “But at the same time, they are just platonic at the moment.” Fans picked up on the chemistry between the characters in Star Wars: The Force Awakens. Some were disappointed when they spent almost all of Star Wars: The Last Jedi apart. Isaac was among them.

“Personally, I kind of hoped and wished that maybe that would’ve been taken further in the other films, but I don’t have control,” Isaac said. “It seemed like a natural progression, but sadly enough it’s a time when people are too afraid, I think, of…I don’t know what.” if they would’ve been boyfriends, that would have been fun.”

JJ Abrams, who directed The Force Awakens and The Rise of Skywalker, feels differently about the Poe and Finn’s bond. “That relationship to me is a far deeper one than a romantic one,” Abrams said. “It is a deep bond that these two have, not just because of the trial by fire in which they met, but also because of their willingness to be as intimate as they are, as afraid as they, as unsure as they are, and still be bold, and still be daring and brave.”

In discussing LGBTQ representation more broadly, Abrams said, “it was important to me that people who go to see this movie feel that they’re being represented in the film.” When asked if that meant an LGBTQ character will be a part of The Rise of Skywalker, the secretive director said, “I will say I’m giving away nothing about what happens in the movie. But I did just say what I just said.”

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is directed by JJ Abrams and stars Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo, Billie Lourd, Naomi Ackie, Richard E. Grant, Keri Russell, Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels, Billy Dee Williams, and Carrie Fisher. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker opens in theater on December 20th.