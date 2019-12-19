Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’s Mark Hamill Shares Adorable Luke Skywalker Halloween Costumes

✖

Halloween is almost here, which means many celebrities have been posting photos of various people dressing up as their characters for the holiday. One of the many people to do this on Twitter is Mark Hamill, the legendary actor best known for playing Luke Skywalker in the Star Wars films. The actor has been posting tons of Halloween content as the holiday approaches, but today he took it a step further by sharing some adorable children dressed in Luke costumes. The kids range from the classic Luke-look rocking the blue saber to the green saber update to his X-Wing fighter pilot jumpsuit to riding the tauntaun from Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back.

ONLY 4 DAYS 'TIL HALLOWEEN! 🎃☠️🧙‍♀️👻👽🤖👺

I never dreamed I'd play a character that would become an actual trick-or-treat costume.#LovingTheLukealikes #ManyManyMiniMarks pic.twitter.com/mHURuLZnOq — Mark Hamillween (@HamillHimself) October 27, 2019

"I never dreamed I'd play a character that would become an actual trick-or-treat costume."

Many people commented on the post to share their own Star Wars Halloween looks:

here's my lil sister dressed as Rey ✨ she's have a true jedi spirit 😌✨ pic.twitter.com/oLkp5eC7KL — 🎃🕸️ (@kenobiness) October 27, 2019

Here’s my little Princess Leia pic.twitter.com/s9uiTPIKxE — Lindzo (@lloufast) October 27, 2019

While Luke may have died in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, fans can still expect to see Hamill's return in the upcoming film Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Hamill recently confirmed he'll be returning to the franchise as a Force Ghost, much like Obi-Wan did in the original trilogy.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is set to star a returning Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong'o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo, and Billie Lourd. New cast members include Naomi Ackie, Richard E. Grant, and Keri Russell, and the returning veteran actors are Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels, Billy Dee Williams, and Ian McDiarmid as the Emperor. According to the director, J.J. Abrams, Leia will be featured in the film using unreleased footage of Carrie Fisher from Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Have you ever dressed up as a Star Wars character for Halloween? Tell us in the comments!

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is expected to hit theatres on December 20th.