Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Star Teases New Character Details

The upcoming Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is set to conclude not only the journeys of sequel trilogy characters but also the entire Skywalker Saga, but the ordeal won’t solely consist of familiar faces, as it will see the debut of new characters as well. Naomi Ackie is joining the franchise as Jannah, a character that audiences have yet to learn much about, though the actress herself shared a few details about her character’s role in the new film and how she prepared for the epic adventure. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is set to land in theaters on December 20th.

“Jannah is a warrior, and she comes into contact with the rest of the group at a point where they need some help,” Ackie revealed to Total Film. “She is part of the Resistance, and she’s spent a long time acquiring skills that might be helpful when it comes to the big conclusion of the film. So she shows up at the right time.”

Fans have yet to learn what the narrative will explore, though rumors have circulated that our heroes become separated to embark on their own missions. Early teases of the new film show that John Boyega’s Finn will meet with Jannah, which will also include sequences featuring the horse-like orbak creatures. To film the sequences, Ackie went all-in on preparing with real animals.

“I was training for seven months, three times a week, at an amazing horse ranch called The Devil’s Horsemen,” the actress admitted. “By the end of it, I could canter without any hands. I could play catch with balls while on a horse… It’s the best part of the job – you get paid to learn!”

One big theory that has been circulating is that, with Billy Dee Williams returning to play Lando Calrissian, audiences could discover that Jannah was Lando’s daughter. Earlier this year, Ackie weighed in on the rumor, with her response leaving us with just as many questions as answers.

“Listen, Lando is a very charming man, so he could have children all over the universe. That’s what I’m saying,” Ackie teased at The Rise of Skywalker panel at Star Wars Celebration. “All I can say is the original group are going on this epic adventure and I’m so excited about where Jannah crosses paths with them.”

Stay tuned for details on Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, which hits theaters on December 20th.

