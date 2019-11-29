Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker New Footage Revealed in International Trailer

A newly released international trailer for Star Wars: The Rise of Sykwalker features fresh footage. The 60-second trailer offers a look at what could be the last ride for the Millennium Falcon — this time piloted by hotshot flyboy Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac) — with Finn (John Boyega), Chewbacca (Joonas Suotamo) and Klaud along for the (potentially fatal) ride.

For returning writer-director J.J. Abrams — who had Rey (Daisy Ridley) pilot the ship once owned by Han Solo (Harrison Ford) in a dogfight above desert planet Jakku in Star Wars: The Force Awakens — the filmmaker admits to putting the iconic ships of Star Wars in strange situations. Abrams says this is born of a desire to give audiences something new while having those sky-high set pieces still feel like Star Wars.

“I do feel like when you look at the Falcon or the Destroyer, those are ships that you’ve seen in all sorts of situations,” Abrams told Uproxx. “And usually in space, or either leaving a planet or landing on a planet or an asteroid. The idea of having the Falcon bursting through trees, or barely taking off from Jakku, those felt like fun ways of using it. When we were doing Star Trek Into Darkness, that was really about, we just really wanted to give the Enterprise a kind of reveal in the movie. In this case, and you’ll see how the Destroyers come into play, this was partly we don’t just want to see the Destroyers. We don’t want to just cut to a shot of this ship or this fleet.”

“Part of it is wanting to give people something they haven’t seen before,” Abrams added, “and yet still have it be the vernacular Star Wars.”

Lucasfilm and director J.J. Abrams join forces once again to take viewers on an epic journey to a galaxy far, far away with Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, the riveting conclusion of the seminal Skywalker saga, where new legends will be born and the final battle for freedom is yet to come.

Starring Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Adam Driver, Kelly Marie Tran, Anthony Daniels, Keri Russell, Richard E. Grant, Naomi Ackie, Domhnall Gleeson, Joonas Suotamo, Ian McDiarmid, Billy Dee Williams, Carrie Fisher, and Mark Hamill, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker opens December 20.