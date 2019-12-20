Star Wars Fan Flips Out Over Phone Use in The Rise of Skywalker Showing

A video captured during an opening night screening of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, the final installment in Disney-Lucasfilm’s sequel trilogy, shows an upset moviegoer lash out over phone usage that reportedly occurred during the beginning of the film. According to David Boyce, who published video of the incident on Instagram, the person in the video “lost it when someone checked their phone screen during the opening” of The Rise of Skywalker, forcing the theater to restart the film from the beginning. The video shows multiple employees attempting to escort the agitated customer out of the theater as he screams over the audience.

“I am a real Star Wars fan,” the man yells over taunts from the audience telling him to exit the theater. “Turn your phones off! Turn your phones off! Turn your phones off!”

Videos by ComicBook.com

When two employees step forward to usher the man out of the theater, he yells, “Use your f—ing heads! Welcome to the 21st Century!”

“You’re f—ng losers with your phones! I waited a g—damn year to see this,” the man can be heard screaming. “So some a—hole can turn his phone on next to me?” A third employee then steps forward to escort the man out of the theater.

According to early reports, the J.J. Abrams-directed The Rise of Skywalker, touted as the finale to the nine-movie Skywalker Saga, earned $40 million from Thursday night preview showings. Studio Walt Disney Pictures projects the film will open to a $160 million opening weekend, and other projections estimate the film could earn upwards of $270 million in its first week in theaters.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is now in theaters.

