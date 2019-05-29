New Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Rumor Could Confirm Rey’s Surprising Parentage

With Star Wars: The Force Awakens, director J.J. Abrams accidentally inspired fans to conjure various theories about story elements that had little impact on the overall trajectory of the sequel trilogy. One of these theories is the parentage of Rey, with that film detailing how her parents left her behind on Jakku, leading fans to speculate about how her parents must be significant to the original trilogy. While Star Wars: The Last Jedi revealed that Rey’s parents were “nobodies,” many fans didn’t accept that answer, igniting backlash against the film and its reveals. A new rumor circulating about Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker could see a compromise between the two theories, confirming one parent is familiar to fans while the other is relatively unknown.

WARNING: Potential spoilers below for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Over on Making Star Wars‘ Patreon podcast, a rumor is revealed that, while Rey’s mother might not be a famous figure in the franchise, her father is Han Solo. The rumor claims that, when Leia decides to train with Luke, Han has an affair with a woman, resulting in a pregnancy. When Leia returns, Ben Solo learns of the infidelity, resulting in Han sending him off to train with Luke.

Making Star Wars noted that, due to being unable to verify the rumor, the rumor was covered in a podcast as opposed to being reported as an article in a more official capacity.

On a Patreon episode we discussed a rumor going around. If I didn’t put it on the site it means its a rumor going around but I’m not gonna die on a hill for it. Pretty sure we prefaced the episode with it being a rumor too, which is is. It isn’t the same as empirical evidence. — Jason Ward (@MakingStarWars) May 27, 2019

Logistically, it’s possible that Rey’s mother could have been a “nobody” while Kylo’s resentment towards his father could see him dismiss Han in a similar way. Additionally, it’s possible Rey’s adoptive parents were the nobodies that Kylo makes mention of. This would also make Rey and Kylo half-siblings, which could explain the connection that they share with one another.

If Han was Rey’s father, this could also explain her piloting abilities, not in the sense of inheriting Force abilities but in a genetic aptitude for reflexes and quick-thinking.

While none of this information would necessarily negate the events of the previous two movies, we have a feeling that Leia’s role in the final chapter in the Skywalker Saga featuring the reveal that Han had cheated on her, resulting in Rey, might not be the narrative Lucasfilm would want to leave audiences with.

Fans will learn more about Rey’s parents when Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker hits theaters on December 20th.

