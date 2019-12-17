Ahsoka Voice Actress Owns the Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Carpet With Her Suit

The red carpet premiere of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker was held Monday night, and it united a pretty wide array of celebrities tied to a galaxy far, far away. The film, which is set to be the final chapter of the “Skywalker Saga”, drew out quite a lot of familiar faces for its premiere, but The Clone Wars star and Her Universe founder Ashley Eckstein‘s wardrobe made a unique impact on Star Wars fans. Eckstein sported an awesome orange, white, and blue suit, which channels the distinct character design of her Clone Wars character, Ahsoka Tano.

While Eckstein has been a key part of the Star Wars fandom for quite some time, her character has quite a lot of speculation behind it, as comments from The Rise of Skywalker director JJ Abrams seemed to hint at her appearing in the upcoming film.

“Hmmm, Ahsoka, huh? Well then you’ll probably want to watch closely during The Rise of Skywalker,” said Abrams.

Ahsoka’s role in the Star Wars universe has varied wildly over the years, going from Anakin Skywalker’s Padawan in The Clone Wars to a Jedi master in Star Wars Rebels. The character’s fate has sparked and maintained a fan movement over the years, with fans eager to see “Ahsoka Live” in the larger Star Wars canon.

“In my opinion, and I don’t know the truth, but I think she’s alive,” Eckstein told Comicbook.com in August of 2016. “There’s so much we don’t know. Seeing her walk into that temple, I’m really hopeful that we’ll get more of her someday in the future, and also get more from her past.”

It’s unclear at this point if Ahsoka is actually involved in The Rise of Skywalker – or exactly what capacity she would be in the film. But between it and the franchise’s first live-action series, The Mandalorian, there are certainly a lot of potential possibilities to see more of Ahsoka.

“I don’t want to talk about anything that might be fun for people to discover,” The Mandalorian creator Jon Favreau recently explained. “We do have conversations. Part of what’s fun to see if we could merge the worlds of the original trilogy, the prequels, the sequels, [Star Wars:] The Clones Wars, and what’s been considered canon up to this point and what’s been considered part of Legends. I think this show offers an opportunity to bring in all those elements so no matter what your flavor of Star Wars ice cream you like there will be something to enjoy.”

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will arrive in theaters on December 20th.