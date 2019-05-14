Disney CEO Confident Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Will Be “Popular” With Fans, Based on What He’s Seen

It’s only been a little over a month since fans got their first look at Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker during Star Wars Celebration Chicago, but fans are still pretty eager to see what the film delivers. According to Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Iger, there’s a good chance that the film could end up being a hit.

During the Walt Disney Company’s presentation at the MoffettNathanson 6th Annual Media & Communications Summit, Iger was asked about the future of the Star Wars franchise, from The Rise of Skywalker to the various spinoff trilogies and television shows in the works. As Iger explained, what he’s already seen or read about the film point to it hopefully being “extremely popular”.

“It’s our feeling that we’ve done a good job with [the Star Wars movies we’ve helped make].” Iger explained. “I haven’t seen [The Rise of Skywalker] finished yet, but I’m confident, based off of the pieces that I’ve seen and the script that I read, that it’s going to be extremely popular.”

Based off of the early response to The Rise of Skywalker, the notion of the film being popular probably isn't too massive of a surprise.

The Rise of Skywalker will follow the sequel trilogy of heroes on a new adventure, one that will theoretically put an end to the “Skywalker Saga” as we know it.

“The movie doesn’t pick up immediately after the last film,” director JJ Abrams shared last month. “Some time has passed. This movie is an adventure the group goes on together. One of the great things about getting to work on the movie is the dynamic between all of the characters. They’re amazing together, and it’s something I’m excited for you all to see.”

“There have been a lot of ideas since the beginning, since George first came up with this, of where things could go,” Abrams explained in a subsequent interview. “We had a meeting with him before we even wrote the script about this. So a lot of what we have taken, is really taken to heart, everything that’s come before. While it’s been obviously significantly challenging, it’s been a greater opportunity than a challenge. I cannot wait for you to see what this movie is.”

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will land in theaters on December 20th.