Star Wars: Dominic Monaghan’s The Rise of Skywalker Character Name Confirmed

In just a matter of weeks, audiences will be flocking to the multiplex to check out Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. The film has quite a lot of anticipation surrounding it, as it’s set to wrap up decades of storytelling in the “Skywalker Saga”. In the process, the film is expected to introduce several new characters, and we’ve finally found out the name for one of them. A newly-released autograph card for The Rise of Skywalker has made the rounds online, which confirms that Lord of the Rings and Lost star Dominic Monaghan will be playing “Beaumont Kin” in the film.

Beaumont’s role in the film largely remains a mystery, as he really has only appeared in The Rise of Skywalker‘s last trailer and a few promotional posters. It seems like his character will be a member of the Resistance’s ever-evolving fleet, and will largely be seen in the film’s first act.

“[Director] J.J. [Abrams] is a friend of mine and he said to me that at some point I’d get the opportunity to read the script,” Monaghan shared during a podcast appearance earlier this year. “[He told me], ‘Just be aware of the fact that there are massive sequences in Act Two, there are massive sequences in Act Three but because we’re shooting Act One first, I’ve put you in there and you seem to not be around as much in Act Two and Act Three but that’s because that’s what we’re doing first so I want you here, I want you invested. So read the script but just know there won’t be long until there’ll be a re-draft of those things and we’ll see you a little bit more’. So I read it, and the script is amazing and obviously there isn’t a lot I can say.”

And as Monaghan has since revealed, him signing on for The Rise of Skywalker came about by some unique circumstances.

“At the start of that game, because J.J. is a motherfucker in the best way possible, he emailed me and he said, ‘I think I have a Star Wars part for you,’” Monaghan said in an October interview. “And I wrote back and said, ‘Brilliant, I won’t bother you but let me know if there’s anything I can do or what I can say.’ He wrote back and said, ‘If England beat Colombia, you’re in.’ I was like, oh mate, you bastard.” After 120 minutes of play and a penalty shoot-out, England claimed victory and Monaghan received the message, “You’re in.”

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will be released in theaters on December 20th.

(Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)