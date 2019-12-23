Star Wars: J.J. Abrams Has a Secret Role in The Rise of Skywalker

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is officially in theaters, and it’s giving fans quite a lot to chew on with regarding the galaxy far, far away. In addition to tying up the arcs of many of the established characters, The Rise of Skywalker introduced some new faces into the proceedings, many of whom have already become a fan-favorite. Among these is D-O, a small droid who was first teased for The Rise of Skywalker earlier this year. The traffic cone-like droid has stolen the hearts of many, in part thanks to its over-modulated voice and lines of dialogue. As it turns out, someone close to the world of The Rise of Skywalker provided the voice for D-O — the film’s director, J.J. Abrams. Spoilers for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker below! Only look if you want to know!

In the movie, D-O is discovered among Ochi of Bastoon’s abandoned ship and quickly has an anxious and nervous response to the new people around him. Rey (Daisy Ridley) realizes that D-O was abused (presumably by Ochi), but reassures that he’ll be safe under their care.

As the film goes on, D-O begins to develop a stronger relationship to both Rey and BB-8, but offers polite statements and a lot of “No thank you”s along the way. While the voice is given a more modulated tone, those who are familiar with Abrams’ unique voice will probably recognize him.

“In some ways, D-O is a toddler,” Neil Scanlan, Lucasfilm’s Creature and Droid Supervisor, said in an interview earlier this year. “He has a mono wheel, so it’s difficult for him to balance, and he’s a bit wobbly like a young child. He’s also not super confident about his abilities and he often doesn’t quite understand what he’s supposed to do.”

“What I love best is the relationship between D-O and BB-8. BB-8 finds D-O off in a corner. He’s covered in dust and cobwebs and has run out of charge. BB-8 recharges him and when D-O wakes up he imprints on BB-8 immediately,” Scanlan continued. “From that moment on, D-O is completely and utterly enthralled by BB-8. He follows him around like a baby duckling following its mom and tries to mimic him – even when he doesn’t quite know what BB-8 is doing. BB-8 loves! You can the moments of parental responsibility, pride and nurturing.”

