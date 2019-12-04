Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Director Dashes Hopes of Finn and Poe Having Romantic Relationship

The release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is getting close, and there’s already been quite a lot of speculation about where the final film in the “Skywalker Saga” will go. For quite a lot of fans, the dynamic between Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac) and Finn (John Boyega) has been one of the most talked-about aspects, especially among those who are hoping for the pair to be romantically involved with each other. In a new interview with Variety, Isaac, Boyega, and director J.J. Abrams discussed the fandom around “FinnPoe”, and offered some potentially-disappointing details around whether or not It becomes canon in The Rise of Skywalker.

“That relationship to me is a far deeper one than a romantic one,” Abrams explained. “It is a deep bond that these two have, not just because of the trial by fire in which they met, but also because of their willingness to be as intimate as they are, as afraid as they, as unsure as they are, and still be bold, and still be daring and brave.”

While Abrams’ detail of FinnPoe being more than romantic will probably disappoint some, both Isaac and Boyega argued that that sort of progression would have made sense,

“Personally, I kind of hoped and wished that maybe that would’ve been taken further in the other films, but I don’t have control,” Isaac revealed. “It seemed like a natural progression, but sadly enough it’s a time when people are too afraid, I think, of…I don’t know what.”

Isaac also suggested that the “ambiguity” of Finn and Poe’s relationship might make the pair more relatable to audiences, “but if they would’ve been boyfriends, that would have been fun.”

“They’ve always had a quite loving and open relationship in which it wouldn’t be too weird if it went beyond it,” Boyega seconded. “But at the same time, they are just platonic at the moment.”

Even then, Abrams didn’t rule out the possibility of seeing an LGBTQ+ character in The Rise of Skywalker, but was characteristically vague about what that means.

“In the case of the LGBTQ community, it was important to me that people who go to see this movie feel that they’re being represented in the film,” Abrams said. “…I will say I’m giving away nothing about what happens in the movie. But I did just say what I just said.”

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will be released in theaters on December 20th.