Star Wars Announces Stage Adaptation for Japan

We’re a little over a month out from the release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, which is set to conclude the main “Skywalker Saga” narrative of the franchise in a pretty epic way. Fans are already sharing their love for the galaxy far, far away — and it looks like that will include a pretty epic tribute later this month. According to a new report from Mantan Web, an official kabuki adaptation of Star Wars will be performed in Tokyo on November 28th. The production will be overseen by Ichikawa Ebizo XI, a legendary kabuki actor who will also be portraying Kylo Ren.

Star Wars Kabuki is expected to interpret the franchise’s theme of “family, love, and loss” through the iconic form of Japanese dance-drama. As Ebizo says in a statement, the performance will be enjoyable “whether you’re a Star Wars lover or a Kabuki lover”.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Details surrounding the production – including who will be appearing alongside Ebizo – are currently under wraps. The kabuki performance comes just weeks before audiences get to see The Rise of Skywalker, and the emotional finale that it will bring for the Star Wars universe.

“Our movie was not just following what we had started [with The Force Awakens], it was following what we had started and then had been advanced by someone else [with Star Wars: The Last Jedi]. So there was that, and, finally, it was resolving nine movies,” director J.J. Abrams shared in an interview back in April. “While there are some threads of larger ideas and some big-picture things that had been conceived decades ago and a lot of ideas that Lawrence Kasdan and I had when we were doing Episode VII, the lack of absolute inevitability, the lack of a complete structure for this thing, given the way it was being run, was an enormous challenge.”

“It was the most fun it’s been. There was just an energy and a looseness and excitement to the whole production,” Oscar Isaac, who plays Poe Dameron in the franchise, shared in an interview earlier this year. “And knowing that this was the conclusion of not only our time there but the nine stories, these nine episodes of the Skywalker Saga, it’s incredible. And I think people are gonna be just blown away.”

What do you think of the Star Wars saga getting an official kabuki performance? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will be released on December 20th.