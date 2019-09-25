Name of Kylo Ren’s New Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker TIE Confirmed

One of the most specific questions surrounding Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker may have just been answered. Twitter user @_selenejade recently uncovered a Funko POP! box tied to The Rise of Skywalker. The label on the box reveals the TIE vehicle that Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) pilots in the film is named the “TIE WHISPER”.

The TIE Whisper pic.twitter.com/MrLZPvwIvB — Selene the Whisper (@_selenejade) September 24, 2019

Given the “emo” energy that Kylo Ren has brought to the saga thus far, there is something weirdly fitting about the vehicle using the name “whisper”. How exactly the vehicle factors into Kylo’s story in the film remains to be seen.

“That’s hard to say because we’re working toward something in particular with that character,” Driver cryptically shared in a previous interview. “I don’t want to give anything away.”

“Are you kidding? Vader was worse than Kylo ever was, I think, and Vader got redeemed.” The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson said in 2017. “Also, I should just for the record [say] that I’m not involved in the writing of the next movie. I’m an audience member in it, just like you, so when I talk about what’s going to happen next it’s in the context of, as a fan, what I’m thinking of.”

While we might not know exactly what Kylo’s narrative has in store, we do know that he will be taking part in an epic duel with Rey (Daisy Ridley).

“[The Throne Room fight] felt pretty cool, and also that was really hard because everything had to match up. There’s like a dolly shot coming through and it ends with me and I think I was fighting James at the time, who’s the stuntman with the two swords,” Ridley said in an interview earlier this year. “It was so tiring. We did like 25 takes because if one thing was off we had to keep going. But I was really proud of that fight.”

She added, “This fight, it was November, we had water being thrown at us—I’m not gonna complain about the cold, I’m just not gonna do it (laughs)—so it was like a real thing of stamina. It felt really epic, and it felt epic even at the time. One can only imagine what it’s gonna look like.”

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker arrives in theaters on December 20th.