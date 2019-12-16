Star Wars: Mark Hamill Begs Fans to Avoid The Rise of Skywalker Spoilers

Mark Hamill begs Star Wars fans to avoid spoilers from The Rise of Skywalker, which hosts its red carpet premiere in Hollywood Monday night. Billed as the finale to the nine-episode Skywalker Saga, The Rise of Skywalker pits Rey (Daisy Ridley), Finn (John Boyega), Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac) and the formerly dwindled Resistance against the might of the ruling First Order, this time commanded by Supreme Leader Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) under the returned Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid). As the sequel trilogy comes to a close, Hamill urges moviegoers to steer clear of spoilers and other secrets sure to reach the Internet following the showing:

“The 1st public screening of #TheRiseOfSkywalker takes place tonight in Los Angeles. I know I can’t stop you from writing about it on social media, but I CAN beg you to please, Please, PLEASE avoid any SPOILERS,” Hamill tweeted Monday, adding the hashtag “#MayTheShushBeWithYou.”

The 1st public screening of #TheRiseOfSkywalker takes place tonight in Los Angeles. I know I can’t stop you from writing about it on social media, but I CAN beg you to please, Please, PLEASE avoid any SPOILERS!!! Thanking you all in advance, Mar🐫 #MayTheShushBeWithYou pic.twitter.com/1FhCqwkKTn — Mark HoHoHoHamill (@HamillHimself) December 16, 2019

The Rise of Skywalker could reveal the true lineage of the orphaned Rey, long ago left behind on desert planet Jakku, and sendoff Resistance leader Leia Organa (Carrie Fisher), expected to play a pivotal role in the final chapter of the sequel trilogy.

Surprises that once would have been closely guarded — including the return of Palpatine, who has featured prominently in marketing, and a peek at “Dark Rey,” a so-far unexplained shot of Rey clad in a Sith-like black hood while ominously wielding a red-bladed lightsaber — have instead been incorporated into Skywalker‘s less secretive marketing, something producer and Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy says is explained by the Disney-owned studio “not trying to be coy and unnecessarily clever,” as they were on The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi.

“Because we’re bringing this to a conclusion, many of the characters that are playing a significant role in the story, the fans know. They don’t know how this story is going to unfold, but they know who they are. It’s not like Baby Yoda,” Kennedy told io9, making mention of the young fan-favorite character who was kept a complete secret until he was revealed in the series premiere of The Mandalorian. “We’re not revealing something significant like that [in marketing]. And I think that that is important to this story.”

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker releases Thursday.