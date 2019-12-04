Star Wars: Daisy Ridley Can’t Imagine Playing Rey Again After The Rise of Skywalker

We’re in the home stretch before the release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, a film that is set to close out decades of storytelling in the galaxy far, far away. Even with the original nine-film saga coming to a close, the ever-changing media landscape has made some wonder if we could see the “sequel trilogy” characters again, either in a Disney+ series or in one of the future films slated to begin debuting in the 2020s. But based on a new interview from Daisy Ridley, we probably won’t see her portrayal of Rey beyond The Rise of Skywalker‘s release. While speaking to British GQ, Ridley said that she hasn’t ruled out returning to the role, but that she currently can’t picture that happening.

“It felt like an end… I can’t actually imagine it right now,” Ridley explained. “I don’t know what’ll happen in however many years.”

This lines up with comments that Ridley previously made in 2017, when she argued that the goal was for her to do only the trilogy of films.

“No,” Ridley said at the time. “For me, I didn’t really know what I was signing on to. I hadn’t read the script, but from what I could tell, it was really nice people involved, so I was just like, ‘Awesome.’ Now I think I am even luckier than I knew then, to be part of something that feels so like coming home now.”

“No, no, no. I am really, really excited to do the third thing and round it out, because ultimately, what I was signing on to was three films,” Ridley added. “So in my head, it’s three films. I think it will feel like the right time to round it out.”

It’s easy to see why Ridley might consider hanging up her lightsaber, as the magnitude of The Rise of Skywalker reportedly had a surprising impact on her performance.

“It’s the first time I’ve filmed more confident because I feel like there was nothing else I could’ve done,” Ridley revealed in an interview earlier this year. “The third one for me was the best. It’s a big film for everyone. I did all of the emotions: I did frowns, I did smiles, it was the sort of biggest breadth, and I think that’s also why I had such a good time, because I got to do so much s**t – like, physically, emotionally – and I got to work with so many people.”

“I get a bit scared because this year a lot of good things happened. You’re like, ‘Oh no, is the universe storing up something?’” Ridley reflected. “But then I was like, ‘Well, f**k it if it is. I’d best enjoy this time.’”