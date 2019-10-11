John Boyega’s Agent Confirms Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Trailer Coming Next Week

We’re a little over two months out from the release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, the installment that is expected to bring the “Skywalker Saga” of movies officially to a close. While fans were treated to footage of the film at both Star Wars Celebration Chicago and D23 Expo earlier this year, some were wondering if and when a new trailer would debut. Thanks to a new social media post from Femi Oguns, the agent of The Rise of Skywalker star John Boyega, we appear to have our answer. Oguns took to Instagram on Thursday to share a graphic of the film alongside the Monday Night Football logo, with a caption that simply states “the next [The Rise of Skywalker] trailer [is] out Monday. It’s official.”

View this post on Instagram The next @starwarsmovies trailer out Monday. It’s official. A post shared by Femi Oguns MBE (@mrfemioguns) on Oct 10, 2019 at 9:00am PDT

This falls in line with previous marketing campaigns for the “sequel trilogy” of Star Wars films, as both The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi received new trailers or television spots during airings of Monday Night Football. For both previous films, new footage also came with the announcement that tickets for the film were on sale, so fans will have to wait and see if The Rise of Skywalker follows suit.

The Rise of Skywalker will feature returning appearances from Rey (Daisy Ridley), Finn (John Boyega), Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac), Rose Tico (Kelly Marie Tran), Kylo Ren (Adam Driver), General Hux (Domhnall Gleeson), Chewbacca (Joonas Suotamo), Maz Kanata (Lupita Nyong’o), Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill), Lando Calrissian (Billy Dee Williams) and Lieutenant Connix (Billie Lourd). Carrie Fisher will also be posthumously returning as Leia Organa in the film, through the use of archival footage.

Plot details for The Rise of Skywalker still remain a bit of a mystery, outside of the fact that that it will bring the main storyline of the franchise to a close.

“J.J. [Abrams] had told me and then I read the script, and then it was sort of shifting.” Ridley said in an interview earlier this year. “The ending was always pretty similar, and then I was told there was a new, I guess, a slightly different beat added that I was told, which was awesome. Because it’s nice to be told a thing, and then you can experience it with the filmmaker. But also, we don’t always know how it’s going to turn out. We did the thing on this side of the camera, but we don’t know how it’s going to turn out. So I’m as excited to see it as everyone else.”

“Our movie was not just following what we had started [with The Force Awakens], it was following what we had started and then had been advanced by someone else [with Star Wars: The Last Jedi]. So there was that, and, finally, it was resolving nine movies,” Abrams shared in an interview back in April. “While there are some threads of larger ideas and some big-picture things that had been conceived decades ago and a lot of ideas that Lawrence Kasdan and I had when we were doing Episode VII, the lack of absolute inevitability, the lack of a complete structure for this thing, given the way it was being run, was an enormous challenge.”

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will be released on December 20th.