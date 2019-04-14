‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ Theory Suggests Kylo Ren Is Actually Darth Plagueis

The first trailer for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker raised a lot of questions among the fandom after its premiere at Star Wars Celebration. Is Luke back? Where are the Knights of Ren? What’s going on with the Emperor? And just which Skywalker is the title referring to?

Of course, the return of Palpatine has dominated discussion, causing people to speculate on the Sith Lord’s involvement in the series and how he could return. But one fan thinks the Emperor’s return as to do with a certain tale about his former master, Darth Plagueis.

Now, this sounds like a stretch to say the least. For George Lucas and Kathleen Kennedy to hinge their entire storyline on an unseen character only mentioned once in the movies during an exposition dump, well, it doesn’t sound like something that would work.

Of course, there might be a segment of fans who love this, despite it being completely out of left field and confusing the hell out of the casual audience. But making Plagueis the master villain, not just for the sequel trilogy but of the entire saga, would be a poorly crafted bait and switch.

Nevertheless, these fan theories are a lot of fun to ponder over. They help pass the time in the long wait for these highly anticipated movies, and sometimes kernels of the broader ideas end up having some merit to them when it’s all said and done.

Fans are speculating what the title The Rise of Skywalker actually means. Director J.J. Abrams shed some light on the meaning while speaking to Entertainment Tonight.

“The title feels like it’s the right title for this movie. I know it’s provocative and asks a bunch of questions, but I think when you see the movie, you’ll see how it’s intended and what it means,” Abrams said. “But in the flow of titles, this movie had a very weird responsibility. It had to be the end of not just three movies, but nine movies, and the idea of having to incorporate the stories that have come before, strangely, is the story of the movie.”

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker premieres in theaters in December.

