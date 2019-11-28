Star Wars: Zorii Bliss in The Rise of Skywalker Was Reportedly Inspired by Speed Racer Character

The Star Wars saga has drawn inspiration from a variety of sources over the years, with star Keri Russell noting that her Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker character Zorri Bliss may have been partially inspired by a Speed Racer character. Based on Bliss’ high-tech helmet and form-fitting ensemble, the character could easily be placed in that series alongside any of its memorable characters. The actress also noted that, by never learning that character’s identity, it helped motivate the mysterious motivations of the latest addition to the galaxy far, far away. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker lands in theaters on December 20th.

“There was this female character when [director] J.J. [Abrams] was young – I think it was in Speed Racer or something,” Russell revealed to Empire. “She rode a motorbike and had this helmet. He goes, ‘I could never see her face and I was always obsessed with what she looked like.’ That was the genesis of this character, because he always wanted to know who she was.”

Abrams wasn’t the only one who was a fan of a character who never removed their helmet, as Russell previously expressed her excitement about the opportunities afforded to her with Bliss.

“There was a lead for it already,” Russell revealed to Town & Country about her involvement. “So it was very attractive, the idea of not being the lead. The mask — I felt safe in it. And tough. No makeup. You don’t have to be embarrassed by anything.”

After word got out that Russell had joined the film, fans began speculating about what sort of role she would be playing, with the prominent theories being that her character would have a direct connection to Rey and not that she’d play a bounty hunter figure. Upon learning that she would be required to wear a helmet for the role, Russell joked with the Associated Press, “I was like, ‘That is my dream job. I can see everyone. No one can see me. Hello. Amazing!’”

More than just an opportunity to collaborate with Abrams on another project, the actress has a deep connection with the saga that dates back to her youth.

“I have such memories of Princess Leia and Chewbacca and Han Solo, I have such memories of them — like everyone does,” Russell confessed. “So, yes, it’s incredible to get to be whatever part I am.”

