The ‘Star Wars’ TIE Fighter Desk Lamp is Standard Galactic Empire Issue

If you thought that working for the Galactic Empire was all about combat, think again! There are positions open in human resources, purchasing, legal, marketing and more that a loyal servant of the Empire would thrive in. Once hired, you’ll get your own desk complete with a TIE Fighter lamp, and all of the cookies that you can eat in the break room. There’s even a Death Star popcorn maker in there. Fancy!

Of course, the Empire never turns down the opportunity to make a buck, so they’re selling the TIE Fighter desk lamp to anyone that has $65.99 to burn – and that price includes shipping. Just keep in mind that the first wave of pre-order stock is very limited, so if you want to get it during the first July shipment, now is the time. If you have around $10,000 left for your Star Wars office makeover, this is the desk we would want to put it on.

Seriously though – look at this thing. It’s absurd in a delightful way. You could probably make your own with an LED desk lamp and some sort of TIE Fighter model, but this version is ready to go out of the box. It can be positioned and posed however you need it – just don’t be surprised if you walk into your office and there’s a smoking crater where your work used to be.

If you want to spruce up your office space even more, the highly appropriate Han Solo in carbonite mini fridge would be a useful addition. You can grab it now for 19% off. There’s also the Star Wars Wampa rug which is currently on sale for 23% off.

“Fighting for the dark side whether at home or in the office, this superbly designed TIE Fighter Posable Desk Lamp is the ally you need to get the job done.”

“A brilliant desk top lamp in the design of a classic Star Wars TIE Fighter, the iconic spaceship can be positioned and posed over your work area to shine light down exactly where you need it.”

