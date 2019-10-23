Star Wars Unveils New The Rise of Skywalker Emoji on Twitter

We’re less than two months away from the highly-anticipated final installment to the Skywalker Saga. The ninth and final film in the epic story that began over 40 years ago will soon come to an end with Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. The final trailer was released on Monday and was followed by some exciting goodies from the official Star Wars account on Twitter. There is now an emoji of red and blue lightsabers crossing at the end of all of the official hashtags. You can see it when you use #StarWars, #TheRiseOfSkywalker, #StarWarsTheRiseOfSkywalker, and #EpisodeIX. Here’s a tweet from the Star Wars account that shows the emoji:

The saga will end, the story lives forever. Watch the final trailer for @StarWars: #TheRiseOfSkywalker in theaters December 20. Get your tickets now: https://t.co/MLbzRXrCJb pic.twitter.com/RLllQGme76 — Star Wars (@starwars) October 22, 2019

Many people have tweeted about the crossing sabers, clearly loving them:

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is set to star a returning Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo, and Billie Lourd. New cast members include Naomi Ackie, Richard E. Grant, and Keri Russell, and the returning veteran actors are Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels, Billy Dee Williams, and Ian McDiarmid as the Emperor. According to the director, J.J. Abrams, Leia will be featured in the film using unreleased footage of Carrie Fisher from Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

During the Episode IX panel at Star Wars Celebration this year, Abrams teased what fans can expect from the upcoming movie:

“The movie doesn’t pick up immediately after the last film,” he shared. “Some time has passed. This movie is an adventure the group goes on together. One of the great things about getting to work on the movie is the dynamic between all of the characters. They’re amazing together, and it’s something I’m excited for you all to see.”

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is expected to hit theatres on December 20th.