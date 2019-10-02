Star Wars Wampa Bean Bag Chair Has an Arm You Can Rip Off

When GameStop shut down ThinkGeek’s website and moved everything over to the mothership, it felt the days of ThinkGeek’s clever, quirky fandom merch were at an end. Apparently, that wasn’t the case because they’ve released a Star Wars Wampa bean bag chair with an arm you can rip off anytime you please – no lightsaber required! Seems like it would be useful aa a pillow or an armrest.

The Star Wars Wampa bean bag chair is available to pre-order right here for $149.99 with shipping slated for November 1st. If you’re thinking about this as a holiday gift, you had better jump on it sooner rather than later because there’s a good chance that it sells out early. Once you’ve committed, good luck trying to find a place to hide it. It’s huge!

If you want to Star Wars-out your room even further, this Millennium Falcon anglepoise desk lamp is something to consider. It’s posable, USB powered (10 foot cord), and includes a considerable amount of detail.

The Star Wars Millennium Falcon desk lamp is available to order here for $65.99 with free shipping. It’s shipping now, in fact, so grab one before they go on backorder or sell out completely.

And don’t forget that Triple Force Friday is happening on October 4th! An enormous amount of Star Wars toys and accessories will launch starting at 9pm PT (12am ET) on October 3rd / 4th. Check out our Triple Force Friday master list and keep tabs on our Gear section for info on all of the biggest releases.

