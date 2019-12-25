Star Wars: Watch John Boyega Stumble Upon a Finn Funko While Christmas Shopping

Happy Holidays! Today is December 25th, which means folks around the globe are celebrating Christmas, including many of your favorite celebrities. John Boyega, the actor best known for playing Finn in the latest Star Wars trilogy, is spending his holiday in New York City, and recently shared a video of himself doing some touristy shopping. The actor checks out some t-shirts, buys some Brooklyn merch, gets his sister a special gift, and comes across some Dragon Ball Z and Star Wars Funko Pops. Hilariously, when he told the employee the Finn figure was him, the guy did not believe him. You can watch the full video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by John Boyega (@johnboyega) on Dec 25, 2019 at 7:05am PST

Many people commented on the post:

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Merry Christmas, John,” @lalalandny92 replied.

“You should start a YouTube channel,” @charley_cunningham64 suggested.

“You are so adorable I can’t,” @drdommauricio wrote.

As the year comes to an end, Boyega also recently encouraged his followers to “stop jumping to conclusions” in 2020. You can read the post here.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker stars a returning Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo, Billie Lourd, and Greg Grunberg. New cast members include Naomi Ackie, Richard E. Grant, Keri Russell, and Dominic Monaghan, and the returning veteran actors are Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels, Billy Dee Williams, and Ian McDiarmid as the Emperor. According to Abrams, Leia is featured in the film using unreleased footage of Carrie Fisher from Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Currently, The Rise of Skywalker is up on Rotten Tomatoes with the second-worst critics score for a live-action Star Wars movie, earning a surprising 55%. However, the film is fairing better with moviegoers and currently has an 86% audience score. ComicBook.com’s own Patrick Cavanaugh called the movie “a mixed bag of delights and frustrations that largely succeeds” and gave it a 4 out of 5 rating.

In addition to Star Wars, it was recently revealed that Boyega will soon be starring in Netflix’s Rebel Ridge, a new thriller from Green Room director Jeremy Saulnier.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is now playing in theaters everywhere.