Star Wars: Watch Kylo and Rey’s Epic Duel in New The Rise of Skywalker Clip

Ahead of the home media release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Lucasfilm and Disney have officially released high-quality clips from “Episode IX” offering a fans a chance to relive some of their favorite scenes from the movie without resorting to watching a cam-rip. One of these clips is the epic lightsaber battle between Rey and Kylo Ren as they duke it out in the wreckage of the Death Star II on the ocean moon of Kef Bir. You can re-live the sequence in the player above and look for the film to arrive later this month.

Fans looking for new information and expansions on what happened in the movie have found surprising answers in the novelization of The Rise of Skywalker which includes perplexing reveals like Emperor Palpatine being revealed to be a clone. Fans have also found that elements rumored to be in the movie that turned out to not be true also do not appear in the novelization, things they’d wished for like a Ben Solo Force ghost; while also causing fans to scratch their heads about the shared kiss between Rey and Ben, revealing no romantic intentions.

The Rise of Skywalker‘s Blu-ray will offer some additional answers in the form of its behind-the-scenes featurettes but fans shouldn’t expect too many more puzzle pieces to the series. Features set to be included on the blu-ray and 4K release include:

The Skywalker Legacy – The story lives forever in this feature-length documentary that charts the making of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

Pasaana Pursuit: Creating the Speeder Chase – Dive into the making of the movie’s epic landspeeder chase and discover how this spectacular sequence was brought to the screen.

Aliens in the Desert – See what it took to create the Pasaana desert scenes, from the sheer scale and complexity of the shoot to its colorful details.

D-O: Key to the Past – Explore the ship that connects Rey to the mystery of her missing parents and get to know the galaxy’s newest, irresistible droid.

Warwick & Son – Warwick Davis, who played Wicket in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, dons the Ewok costume once more; this time joined by his son Harrison.

Cast of Creatures – The team behind the film’s memorable creatures reveal the puppetry, makeup, prosthetics and digital magic that bring them to life!

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker hits Digital HD on March 17th and 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on March 31st. Additional details about the release can be found here.