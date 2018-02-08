Emilia Clarke Shares First Details on Her ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ Character

Details about the upcoming Solo: A Star Wars Story have been kept closely under wraps, but with this week’s first teaser reveal, audiences caught their first glimpse of Emilia Clarke‘s Qi’ra. In addition to our first look at the character, the actress shed some light on what to expect from her in the upcoming film.

“She has a couple of guises, but essentially she is just fighting to stay alive,” Clarke shared with Entertainment Weekly. “If you’ve got a really glamorous lady in a really sordid environment, you kind of know the glamor is hiding a few rough roads.”

The character’s presence in both the Super Bowl spot and the full teaser show off an evolution of the character, confirming that she has a long history with the smuggler.

Last summer, the Game of Thrones star gave some early teases of her character, mostly centered on her excitement of bringing Qi’ra to life.

“All I can say is that she’s awesome,” Clarke explained to Rolling Stone. “Like, legit, that’s all I can actually get away with saying. There’s a stormtrooper with a gun, and he’s going to come walking in any second.”

Heading into the film, audiences knew that Han, Chewie and Lando would all make appearances, but the rest of the story was anyone’s guess. Even the film’s official synopsis doesn’t expand on what audiences should expect of the film, which you can read below:

“Board the Millennium Falcon and journey to a galaxy far, far away in Solo: A Star Wars Story, an all-new adventure with the most beloved scoundrel in the galaxy. Through a series of daring escapades deep within a dark and dangerous criminal underworld, Han Solo meets his mighty future copilot Chewbacca and encounters the notorious gambler Lando Calrissian, in a journey that will set the course of one of the Star Wars saga’s most unlikely heroes.”

Clarke’s breakout role is of Daenerys Targaryen on Game of Thrones, another incredibly secretive production. By comparison, Solo keeps an even tighter lid on things.

“I genuinely can’t tell you anything other than Alden [Ehrenreich] is magnificent, and it’s a delight to do something on that level with really cool actors and nice people,” Clarke told CinemaBlend last year. “But it’s even scarier talking about that than Game of Thrones.”

Solo: A Star Wars Story hits theaters on May 25.

